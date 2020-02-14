Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Date Announced @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020: After announcing the Delhi HJS Prelims 2020 Result, Delhi High Court has declared the Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Date on its website. All those candidates who have qualified in Delhi High Court HJS Prelims 2020 now can check the next exam schedule on the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held on 14 & 15 March 2020 and the admit cards for the same will be uploaded prior one week or 15 days to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or this article for latest updates.

Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 will be conducted through offline mode consisting of four papers. i.e. General Knowledge and Language, Law-1 Law – 2 and Law 3.

Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Schedule



According to the Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Result 2020, a total of 280 candidates have qualified for Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020. Candidates can check the selected list of candidates in the provided link.

Highlights of Delhi High Court HJS Recruitment 2020

Delhi High Court Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2020 Answer Key 2020: 2 February 2020

Objections Last date: 9 February 2020

Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Result 2020: 13 February 2020

Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Date: 14 & 15 March 2020

Admit Card Release Status: to release soon

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2020 Notification: Online Applications invited for Clerk & Manager Posts



RSMSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 1054 Junior Engineer (JEN) Posts @rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details Here



NIEPVD Recruitment 2020 for 19 Mobility Instructor, Stenographer, Store Keeper, Coordinator and Other Posts



WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts, Apply Till March 11



IIM Kozhikode Recruitment 2020: Apply Online 15 Chief Purchase Officer, Senior Manager and Other Posts



HSSC Patwari Recruitment 2020: 2385 Vacancies for Canal Patwari, Patwari and Gram Sachiv Posts, Apply @hssc.gov.in