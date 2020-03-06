Delhi High Court HJS Mains Admit Card 2020 out @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Delhi High Court HJS Mains Admit Card 2020 has been released by High Court of Delhi. Candidates who have successfully qualified in Delhi High Court HJS Prelims 2020 can download their admit cards through the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 is scheduled to be held on 14 & 15 March 2020. Candidates can download the admit cards for the same by entering credentials at the official website of Delhi High Court.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 19 vacancies of Judicial Service. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Prelims, Mains Exam and Interview. Those who will qualify in Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 will be called for Interview.

How to Download Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Click on the Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Admit Card flashing on the homepage.

Enter Online Application Number, Date of Birth, Email Id and click on the submit button.

Then, Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Admit Card and save for future reference.

Delhi High Court HJS Mains 2020 Admit Card Download

Highlights:

Starting Date for creating New Login for Online Registration: 19 February 2020

Last date for the creation of New Log In for online registration: 11 March 2020

Exam Date: 14 & 15 March 2020

Delhi High Court HJS Mains Admit Card 2020: Released

