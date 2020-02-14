Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Result 2020 Declared @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Marks and Model Key

Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Result 2020: Delhi High Court has released the Result for the Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 (HJS) on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Delhi High Court HJS Prelims exam can check their result from the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2020 conducted on 02 February 2020.

It is to be noted that Delhi High Court has also released the Model Answer Key for the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2020 held on the 02 February 2020. Objections were received till 09 February 2020. Candidates can check the Model Answer Key which is available on the official website of Delhi High Court.

Delhi High Court has released the list of Candidates Shortlisted for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019. You can check the same on the official website of Delhi High Court.

You can check the Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Result 2020 on the official website of Delhi High Court. You can download Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Result 2020 also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Result of Candidates Shortlisted for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019.





Direct Link for Complete Result of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 held on 02-02-2020.



Download Process: Delhi High Court HJS Prelims Result 2020

Visit to the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/

Go to the Result Title section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link-Complete Result of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 held on 02-02-2020 available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Download the result and save a copy of the same.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 (HJS). For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.