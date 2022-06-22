Delhi High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 (Out) for Judicial Assistant Post @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Download Link

Delhi High Court has released the Admit Card for the Junior Judicial Assistant post on its official website-delhihighcourt.nic.in. Check download link here.

Delhi High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 : Delhi High Court has released the Admit Card for the Interview of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer(Open) Examination-2020 on its official website. Delhi High Court is set to conduct the Stage-IV, i.e. Interview of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer post from 24 June 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer post can download their Admit Card from the official website-delhihighcourt.nic.in.

It is noted that Delhi High Court will conduct the Interview for Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer(Open) Examination-2020 on 24- 30 June and 01-03 July 2022. All those candidates who have qualified in the Stage III i.e. Skill Test for English Typing Test of Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer (Open) Examination-2020 are able to appear for the interview round as per the selection process for the above post.

Delhi High Court has uploaded the Interview Admit Card 2020 for the Junior Judicial Assistant/Restorer post on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the link available on the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Delhi High Court Interview Admit Card 2020