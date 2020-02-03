Delhi High Court Interview Schedule 2020 for Judicial Service Released @delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi High Court Interview Schedule 2020: Delhi High Court has released the Interview Schedule for the Judicial Service Exam on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Interview can download the Interview Schedule from the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/.

According to the short notification released by Delhi High Court, the viva voce for Delhi Judicial Service 2019 will be held on 12/13/17 to 20 and 24 to 26 February 2020. A total of 255 candidates have qualified in the Delhi Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019 and all have called for the Interview round.

Candidates who have been shortlisted after qualifying the Delhi Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019 held 12 & 13 October 2019 are likely to appear for the Interview round. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the Interview Schedule and appear in accordance with same for the Interview.

Candidates can download their Admit Card for the Interview round from the website of Delhi High Court from 04 February 2020 onwards after providing their login credentials like Online Application No., Date of Birth and your Email id on the official website.

Download Process: Delhi High Court Interview Schedule 2020

Visit to the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/

Go to the Recruitments Open Positions section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link- SCHEDULE OF INTERVIEW/VIVA VOCE OF DELHI JUDICIAL SERVICE EXAMINATION-2019 available on the home page.

Download and save the Interview Schedule for your future reference.

