Delhi High Court Senior Personal Result 2020 Announced, Check Delhi HC Senior Personal Interview Date Here

Delhi High Court Senior Personal Result 2020: Delhi High Court has announced Senior Personal Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Delhi HC Senior Personal Shorthand Test 2019 can download their result through the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court Senior Personal 2019 Shorthand was held from 3 to 13 October 2019 at various exam centres. Candidates can check their roll numbers in the result announced on the official website.

All shortlisted candidates can appear for the interview round which is scheduled to be held on 8 January 2020, 9 January 2020 and 13 January 2020, 14 January 2020. Candidates can check the series wise dates of the exam on the official website or in the provided link given below.

According to the notice, Delhi High Court Senior Personal Admit Card 2020 for Interview Round will be available from 6 January 2020 onwards. All the candidates will have to submit self-attested copies of requisite documents along with duly filled in and signed list of documents and shall produce their respective originals at the time of interview.

Candidates working government services will have to submit No Objection Certificate at the time of the Interview. Candidates will have to report by 1 PM at the exam centre as per admit card. No documents will be considered after the date of the interview. Candidates can check Delhi High Court Senior Personal 2019 Schedule in the provided link.

