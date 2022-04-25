Delhi HJS Prelims Result 2022 (OUT) on delhihighcourt.nic.in, Here's Direct Link

Delhi HJS Prelims Result 2022: Delhi High Court has released the prelims result for recruitment to the post of Higher Judicial Service HJS 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Delhi HJS Prelims 2022 Exam can download their results through the official website of Delhi High Court. i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi HJS Prelims Exam 2022 was conducted on 3 April 2022 at various exam centres. All those who have been selected in the said exam are eligible to appear in the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Exam (Written) subject to verification of their respective eligibility. Candidates can download Delhi HJS Prelims Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Delhi HJS Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of Delhi High Court. i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in. Click on the notification that reads 'Result of Candidates Shortlisted for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2022'. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number and download Delhi HJS Prelims Result 2022 for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Delhi HJS Prelims Result 2022

According to the notice, the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Exam (Written) is scheduled to be held on 14 & 15 December 2022 and it would consist of four papers viz General Knowlege and Language, law - 2 and law 3. Candidates can download Delhi HJS Prelims Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.