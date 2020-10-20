Delhi Judicial Service 2019 Mains Exam Date Announced @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Details Here

Delhi Judicial Service 2019 Mains Exam: Delhi High Court has released a notice regarding the commencement of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains 2019 Exam. All such candidates have qualified in the prelims exam will be able to appear in the mains exam on 12 and 13 December 2020 as per the schedule released by the Delhi High Court.

The court will release the Delhi Judicial Service 2019 Mains Exam Admit Card on its website within 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

Earlier, Delhi Judicial Service 2019 Mains was to be conducted on 14 and 15 March 2020 which was postponed due to outbreak of Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19). Candidates can check the Delhi Higher Judicial Service Mains 2019 Schedule in Detail below in the table.

Dates Papers Subject 12 December 2020 Paper 1 General Knowledge and Language Paper 2 Law 1 13 December 2020 Paper 3 Law 2 Paper 4 Law 3

Delhi Judicial Service 2019 Mains Exam Pattern

The Main (Written) Examination shall consist of the following four papers. i.e. Paper-1 General Knowledge, Paper 2 -Law 1, Paper 3- Law 2, Paper 4 - Law 3. The duration of Paper I shall be 2 hours and of papers 2, 3 and 4 shall be 3 hours. Paper 1 will be of 150 Marks while paper 2, 3 and 4 will be of 200 marks each.

The minimum marks required to qualify in each paper is 45% for General Category and 40% for Reserved Categories, i.e., SC, ST and Persons with Disability. Minimum Qualifying Marks in the aggregate is 50% for General Category and 45% for Reserved Categories, i.e., SC, ST and Persons with Disability.

Those who will qualify in Delhi Judicial Service 2019 Mains Exam will be called for Viva-Voce. Viva-Voce will carry 250 marks. Candidates belong to general category will have to secure minimum 50% Marks and this criterion for reserved category i.e. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Persons with Disability is 45% marks to be eligible for being recommended for appointment to the service.