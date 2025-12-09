DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at dfccil.com, Download DFCCIL CBT 2 Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025:The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is all set to release today i.e. on December 9, the E-Admit Card (CBT) for Stage 2 exam against Advt No.01/DR/2025. The written exam for the posts of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS is scheduled to be held on December 13 and December 14, 2025. Candidates shortlisted in CBT stage I round can download their hall ticket after using their login credential through the official website-https://dfccil.com/. DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download Candidates shortlisted in Stage I round can download their admit card after using your login credentials to the link. The admit card which is a crucial document should be carried by the candidates with a valid Photo Identity card at the exam venue. The direct link to download the admit card is available below.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Soon) DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Know Help Desk Details The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the details of help desk number for any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket for the candidates. In case of any difficulty in downloading the E-admit Card, the candidates can make queries at the link/helpdesk mentioned on the notification. You can contact the Helpdesk Tab Provided in the online Application Portal. Also the Helpdesk Number 022-61087535 from 09:00 am to 18:00 pm. (except Sundays and Holidays). DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Overview Earlier Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) had launched the recruitmnet drive for 642 various post incluidng Junior Manager, Executives and MTS. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-