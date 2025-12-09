DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at dfccil.com, Download DFCCIL CBT 2 Exam Hall Ticket PDF Here

CG Police Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Dec 9, 2025, 13:16 IST

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will be releasing today i.e. on December 9, the  E-Admit Card CBT Stage 2 exam for Junior Manager, Executives and MTS posts. The exam is scheduled on December 13/14, 2024. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025:The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is all set to release today i.e. on December 9, the E-Admit Card (CBT) for Stage 2 exam against Advt No.01/DR/2025. The written exam for the posts of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS is scheduled to be held on December 13 and December 14, 2025. Candidates shortlisted in CBT stage I round can download their hall ticket after using their login credential through the official website-https://dfccil.com/.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates shortlisted in Stage I round can download their admit card after using your login credentials to the link. The admit card which is a crucial document should be carried by the candidates with a valid Photo Identity card at the exam venue. The direct link to download the admit card is available below.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025

Download Link (Soon) 

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Know Help Desk Details

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the details of help desk number for any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket for the candidates. In case of any difficulty in downloading the E-admit Card, the candidates can make queries at the link/helpdesk mentioned on the notification. You can contact the Helpdesk Tab Provided in the online Application Portal. Also the Helpdesk Number 022-61087535 from 09:00 am to 18:00 pm. (except Sundays and Holidays).

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 Overview 

Earlier Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) had launched the recruitmnet drive for 642 various post incluidng Junior Manager, Executives and MTS. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)
Post Name Junior Manager, Executives and MTS
Advt. No.  01/DR/2025
Total Vacancies 642
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date  December 13 and December 14, 2025
Admit Card Release Date December 09, 2025
Login Credentials Required Registration Number and Date of Birth
Official Website https://dfccil.com/

Steps to Download DFCCIL Admit Card 2025?

Candidates shortlisted for Stage II round can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Go to the website of DFCCIL-dfccil.com
Step 2: Click on the link'Notice to the candidates for E-Admit Card and schedule of CBT (Stage 2) against Advertisement Number 01/DR/2025' on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the link for the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025
Step 4: Enter your User ID and password.
Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 6 : Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7 : Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

 

