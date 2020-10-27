DHFWS Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Medical Technologist Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

DHFWS Interview Schedule 2020: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Basirhat District has released the Interview/Document Verification Schedule for the Medical Technologist posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check Interview/DV Schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Health Department - wbhealth.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the District Health & Family Welfare Samiti (DHFWS), Basirhat District, the Document Verification/Interview for the Posts of Medical Technologist will be conducted on 4th November 2020.

The notification further says," The candidates who are applied for the Medical Technologist posts are requested to appear with the relevant Original Documents/Testimonials (essential qualification mark sheet and certificate, age proof, Identity proof, address proof (Voter/PAN card etc) and others)along with all self attested copy and 2 passport size photographs, on specific mentioned date."

Organization has also released the List of shortlisted candidates for the posts of Medical Technologist (CCU) for Document Verification and Interview. Candidates who applied for Medical Technologist posts can check the List of Shortlisted candidates and Interview Dates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

