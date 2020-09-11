DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: Online Application Started for 813 Technical and Non Technical Posts @dhs.assam.gov.in

How to apply for DHS Assam Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 10 September 2020 to 24 September 2020. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for DHS Assam Recruitment 2020?

Candidates with HSSLC, Graduate and Diploma or equivalent can apply to the post of technical and non technical. All candidates are advised to check the official notification before applying online.

When is the last date for DHS Assam Recruitment 2020?

The applicants can apply for DHS Assam Recruitment 2020 latest by 24 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020?

A total of 813 vacancies are released for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Account Assistant cum Cashier, Junior Assistant/ LDA, Statistical Clerk & Store Keeper and other posts.