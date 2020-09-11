DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: Online Application Started for 813 Technical and Non Technical Posts @dhs.assam.gov.in

DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Health Service (DHS), Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Lab Technician, Account Assistant cum Cashier, Junior Assistant/ LDA, Statistical Clerk & Store Keeper and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode @dhs.assam.gov.in.
DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Online Applications has been started. All interested candidates can apply online till 24 September 2020. Candidates can check the essential qualification details, selection criteria, post wise vacancy segregation, age limit and other details by scrolling down.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 September 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 September 2020
DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Pharmacist - 55 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 498 Posts
- Laboratory Technician - 77 Posts
- Blood Bank Technician - 11 Posts
- Dresser - 15 Posts
- Health Educator - 56 Posts
- Accountant/Finance - 13 Posts
- Statistical Assistant - 6 Posts
- Account Assistant cum Cashier - 7 Posts
- Junior Assistant/LDA - 60 Posts
- Statistical Clerk - 6 Posts
- Store Keeper - 9 Posts
DHS Assam Grade 3 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Pharmacist - Candidate should have Diploma/Degree in Pharmacy from government recognzied institute and must be registered under Assam Pharmacy Council.
- Staff Nurse - GNM Diploma/B.Sc. Nursing College recognized by indian nursing council and must be registered under Assam Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors Council.
- Laboratory Technician, Blood Bank Technician - HSSLC or equivalent with Diploma/Certificate in Laboratory Technician from govt. Recognzied Institute.
- Dresser - HSSLC or equivalent with experience in dressing.
- Health Educator - Graduate in Arts, Commerce or Science from Government recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess minimum 6 months of diploma in Computer Application.
- Accountant/Finance - Graduate in Commerce (B.Com) from Government recognized University with 6 months diploma/certificate of Computer Application.
- Statistical Assistant - Graduate with Statistics or Economics or Mathematics as one of the subjects at degree level from Government recognized University and applicant must possess a minimum 6 months diploma in computer application.
- Account Assistant cum Cashier - Graduate in Commerce from Government recognized University with a minimum 6 months diploma in computer application.
- Junior Assistant/LDA - Graduate in Arts, Commerce or Science from Government recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess a minimum 6 months diploma in computer application.
- Statistical Clerk - Graduate in Arts, Commerce or Science from Government recognized University or equivalent and applicant must possess a minimum 6 months of Diploma in computer application.
- Store Keeper - HSSLC or equivalent and applicant must possess a minimum 6 months of Diploma computer application.
Download DHS Assam Non Technical Official Notification PDF Here
Download DHS Assam Technical Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for DHS Assam Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 10 September 2020 to 24 September 2020. After submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.