DJSE Final Result 2019-20 Released @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Delhi High Court HJS Final Merit List & Marks here

DJSE Final Result 2019-20: Delhi High Court has released the Delhi High Court HJS Final Result 2020 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the Delhi High Court HJS 2020 interview can download the result through the official website of Delhi High Court.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court HJS 2020 Interview/ Viva voce Test was conducted on 1 to 4 December 2020 and 7 to 9 December 2020. The result along with the marks have been uploaded at delhihighcourt.nic.in in the form of PDF. All candidates are advised to download Delhi High Court HJS Final Result 2020 and marks by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.delhihighcourt.nic.in. Click on Delhi High Court HJS Final Result 2020flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download Delhi High Court HJS Final Result 2020and save it for future reference.

Download Delhi High Court HJS Final Result 2020

Download Delhi High Court HJS Final Result 2020 (Categorywise)

This drive was held to recruit 75 vacancies of (Backlog & Anticipated) in Delhi judicial Service by holding Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019. Candidates can check Delhi High Court HJS Final Result 2020 Directly by clicking on the above link.

