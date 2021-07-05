CLAT 2021 Admit Card - Expected to Release Soon

CLAT 2021 admit card is expected to releases soon by the Consortium of NLUs in online mode. Candidates can download the CLAT admit card using the direct link provided here.

CLAT 2021 Admit Card: CLAT admit card 2021 will be released at the official website of the Consortium of NLUs in online mode. Candidates will be able to download the CLAT admit card either by logging into the official website or by using the direct link provided on this page for the convenience of the aspirants.

Candidates who successfully register for the CLAT 2021 exam will be issued CLAT 2021 admit card/hall ticket. In this article, find out complete information about the steps to download CLAT admit card, information to check on the CLAT admit card, and much more:-

Steps to Download CLAT Admit Card

CLAT admit card is a mandatory document which candidates must download and keep a hardcopy of it for future reference. Here are the steps that aspirants are advised to follow in order to download the CLAT 2021 admit card 2021:-

Step 1: Visit official website dedicated for CLAT exam

Step 2: Click on “CLAT Admit Card” tab/link

Step 3: Enter your allotted CLAT registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the Submit/Login button

Step 5: View & Download CLAT hall ticket/admit card

Step 6: Download and print the CLAT admit card 2021

Details to Check on CLAT Admit Card 2021

After the CLAT admit card 2021 is available with you, candidates are requested to check for the details mentioned as under:-

CLAT Application number

Candidate’s CLAT Roll number

Candidate’s Father’s name

Candidate’s Date of birth

Category (GEN/SC/ST/OBC)

Law Course applied for (UG/PG)

CLAT 2021 Date and time

CLAT Exam Centre Details (Address, Time, Venue)

In case there is any discrepancy in the details mentioned above, contact the help desk and seek immediate help to get the details rectified. It is important to double check all the details and make sure that all the information is true and correct on the CLAT hall ticket.

Before reaching the CLAT test center, candidates must remember to carry a valid photo-identity proof.

In addition, please do follow the instructions mentioned in the CLAT admit card 2021. Reach the CLAT test center at the reporting time specified on it.

If you have any other queries, please post it in the comment section. We shall revert back to your query soon and to read more articles about the Law entrance exams, colleges, and news, stay tuned to our Education Portal, Jagranjosh.com!