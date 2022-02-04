DRDO Apprentice 2022 Eligibility, Vacancies, How to Apply for 150 Graduate, Diploma, ITI Trade Apprentice Posts

DRDO Apprentice 2022: The Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a premier laboratory of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO is inviting online applications from young and meritorious Indian nationals for the engagement of Apprentices (Graduate, Diploma, Trade) for one year. The last date for applying online for DRDO Apprentice 2022 is on or before 7th February 2022. There are a total of 150 apprenticeship vacancies. In this article, we have shared DRDO Apprentice 2022 Important Dates, Vacancies, Educational Qualification, Stipend, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, & How to Apply.

DRDO Apprentice 2022 Important Dates

DRDO Apprentice 2022 Important Dates Notification Release Date 25th January 2022 Online Application End Date 7th February 2022

DRDO Apprentice 2022 Vacancies

Apprenticeship Training Category Educational Qualification Stipend No. of Apprentices Graduate Apprentice B.E/B.Tech in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, Chemical), B.Com and B.Sc Rs 9,000/- p.m 40 Technician (Diploma) Apprentice Diploma in (ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical, and Chemical) Rs 8,000/- p.m 60 Trade Apprentice ITI pass out (NCVT/SCVT affiliation) in (Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic and Welder) As per Government Norms 50 Total Number of Apprentices Vacancies 150

NOTE:

(i) All the qualifications must be from Indian Institutions recognized by Appropriate Statutory Authority.

(ii) For the above-mentioned apprentices, reservation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/EWS categories will be applicable as per provision of Apprentices Act 1961, Apprentice Rules, 1992, and Apprenticeship (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

DRDO Apprentice 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process

Candidates interested in applying for DRDO Apprentice 2022 for the Graduate, Diploma, ITI Trade Apprentice Posts should read through the important eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, and other relevant terms & conditions.

Eligibility

Candidates who have completed the qualifying examinations (Graduate, Diploma, and ITI Trade apprentices in 2019, 2020, and 2021) as regular candidates are only eligible to apply.

Candidates with post-graduate qualifications are not eligible to apply.

Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply.

Candidates with more than one year of work experience are not eligible to apply.

It is mandatory for B.E/B.Tech/Diploma candidates to register on www.mhrdnats.gov.in and ITI Trade apprentices on www.apprenticeshipindia.org websites.

Candidates possessing B.Sc/B.Com qualification are required to apply through https://rcilab.in only by clicking on appropriate tabs.

Age Limit

Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age as on 1st January 2022.

Selection Process

The selection process for DRDO Apprentice 2022 will be made on the basis of Academic Merit/Written Test/Interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents.

Suppression of facts will lead to disqualification at any stage of the selection process or during the training period.

NOTE: The tenure of the Apprenticeship for the Graduate, Diploma, ITI Trade Apprentice Posts will be 12 months, commencing from execution of the Contract of Apprenticeship.

DRDO Apprentice 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates registered in the respective portals are required to submit their applications online through the website https://rcilab.in and fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading of scanned copies of all the mandatory documents.

(ii) Marks obtained in the qualifying exam are to be mentioned in percentage. In case of CGPA, candidates are requested to convert the CGPA into percentage as per their university norms and the same will be verified during document verification.

Other Important Instructions

(i) Candidates are required to bring a signed printout of the application along with the originals of the documents submitted online at the time of the joining at RCI, Hyderabad.

(ii) Verification of the credentials will be done for selected candidates before the Creation of Contract only. Candidates will also be required to bring self-attested copy of documents mentioned below along with the printout of the application during document verification/joining:

(a) 10th Marksheet and Certificate

(b) B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc/B.Com/Diploma/ITI Marksheets for all semesters

(c) Degree/Provisional Degree/Diploma/ITI Certificate

(d) Caste Certificate (if applicable)

(e) PWD Certificate (If applicable)

(f) Any Photo ID card issued by the Indian Government like PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License

(g) Aadhar Card and Copy of Bank Passbook

(h) EWS Certificate (if applicable)

(i) Medical Fitness Certificate issued by a Civil Assistant Surgeon

(j) Two Passport size photographs

(iii) Selected list of candidates for certificate verification will be published on https://rcilab.in or informed via mail id mentioned in the bio-date for correspondence. Selected candidates will be required to sign a contract on the date of joining as per rules of the Government of India. Candidates finally selected will have to produce valid Police Verification Certificate either from their place of last resident (for the past one year) or permanent address at the time of joining.