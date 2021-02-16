DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Tier 2 Result 2021 Released @drdo.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Tier 2 Result 2021: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Tier 2 Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Tier 2 Exam can now download their provisional result through the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.

As of now, the result of a fire engine driver, vehicle operator and Assistant Halwai cum cook result has been declared by the DRDO. The candidates will be able to check Stenographer Grade-II(English Typing), Admin Assistant 'A'(English Typing), Admin Assistant 'A'(Hindi Typing)', Store Assistant 'A'(English Typing), Store Assistant 'A'(Hindi Typing)', Security Asstt 'A', Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade III) and vehicle Operator 'A' posts in due course of the time.

The DRDO CEPTAM 09 A&A Tier 2 Result 2021 is provisional. Candidates can check their result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.drdo.gov.in. Click on ‘DRDO Recruitment [CEPTAM Notice Board]’ It will redirect you to a new window. Now Click on the link ‘Click here for the final result after Tier-II (Trade/Skill Test/Physical Fitness and Capability Test)’ A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Available’. Then, Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’ button. Then, Download DRDO CEPTAM 09/A&A Final Result and save it for future reference.

A total of 224 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The online process was started on 21 September 2019 and ended on 15 October 2019. Candidates can now check their final result after Tier-II (Trade/Skill Test/Physical Fitness and Capability Test) by clicking on the provided hyperlink.