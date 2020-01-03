DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 Announced for Tier 1, Check DRDO CEPTAM Tech A Result Download Link Here

DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Result 2020: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Exam 2019 against the advertisement number CEPTAM-09/Tech A can download their result through the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.

DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Exam 2019 was conducted from 28 September 2019 to 30 September 2019 at various exam centres. The re-exam for DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 2019 was held on 23 October 2019. The result for the same is available on the official website. Candidates can download DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 2019 Result by following the instructions given below.

Procedure to Download DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 for Tier 1

Visit the official website of DRDO.i.e. drdo.gov.in.

Click on DRDO CEPTAM Technician A 2019 Result for Tier 1 flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the result link.

Candidates will have to select the post they have applied for and enter their application number, DOB, verification Code and click on submit button.

The DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download their result and save for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 for Tier 1

All those who have been provisionally selected for DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 2 2020 will be able to download their admit cards from 6 January 2020 onwards through the official website. The DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 2 2020 will be held on 20 January 2020 onwards. Candidates directly download their result by clicking on the above link.

DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Highlights: