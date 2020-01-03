DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 Announced for Tier 1, Check DRDO CEPTAM Tech A Result Download Link Here

DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Result 2020: Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released the CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Exam 2019 against the advertisement number CEPTAM-09/Tech A can download their result through the official website of DRDO.i.e.drdo.gov.in.
DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 Exam 2019 was conducted from 28 September 2019 to 30 September 2019 at various exam centres. The re-exam for DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 2019 was held on 23 October 2019. The result for the same is available on the official website. Candidates can download DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 1 2019 Result by following the instructions given below.
Procedure to Download DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 for Tier 1
- Visit the official website of DRDO.i.e. drdo.gov.in.
- Click on DRDO CEPTAM Technician A 2019 Result for Tier 1 flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to the result link.
- Candidates will have to select the post they have applied for and enter their application number, DOB, verification Code and click on submit button.
- The DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.
- Candidates can download their result and save for future reference.
Direct Link to Download DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Result 2019 for Tier 1
All those who have been provisionally selected for DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 2 2020 will be able to download their admit cards from 6 January 2020 onwards through the official website. The DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 2 2020 will be held on 20 January 2020 onwards. Candidates directly download their result by clicking on the above link.
DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Highlights:
- Result Status: Activated
- DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Prelims Exam Date: 28 September 2019 to 30 September 2019
- DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Reexam Date: 23 October 2019
- DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 2 2020 Date: 20 January 2020 onwards
- DRDO CEPTAM Technician A Tier 2 2020 Admit Card Date: 6 January 2020