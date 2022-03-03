DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis 3rd March/Shift 1: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts Paper-wise Review

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha is conducting the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam from today 3rd March 2022 for the eligible candidates for the post of Initial Appointee Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. Candidates can check below the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts for Paper 1 (GA/Current Affairs, Reasoning, Computer Literacy, Pedagogy & Evaluation) along with Paper 2 (Science CBZ). The DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 vacancies include Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Arts, Science (PCM/CBZ), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The last date for online registration for DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 ended on 7th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Paper-wise Review: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Dates

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Events Important Dates DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Start Date 3rd January 2022 (11 AM Onwards) DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Last Date 7th February 2022 (6 PM) (Revised) DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Admit Card Download 21st February 2022 Onwards DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Mock Test Release 21st February 2022 (11 AM) Onwards DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Date Schedule 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th March 2022

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Schedule

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Schedule Dates Timings Initial Appointee Teachers - Science CBZ 3rd March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Sanskrit 4th March 2022 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Telugu 4th March 2022 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - PET 4th March 2022 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Science PCM 6th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 7th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Hindi 7th March 2022 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM Initial Appointee Teachers - Arts 8th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 9th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM 10th March 2022 Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions for a total of 150 Marks. The CBT will include Paper I (common for all posts) and Paper-II (Subject for the Post applied). The total duration of the paper will be 150 minutes. All question papers except for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in English & Odia. Question paper for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in Hindi, Devanagari, Telugu respectively. Every question will carry one mark each and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response. Check below tables for the break-up of number of questions and marks for each subject.

Test Duration 150 Minutes Total Questions 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions Total Marks 150 marks

Post Paper Subjects No. of Questions Full Marks Level Languages (Medium) Common Paper for All posts I a) GeneraI Knowledge & Current Affairs (15 marks) b) Reasoning Ability (10 marks) c) Computer Literacy (10 marks) d) Pedagogy & Evaluation (15 marks) 50 50 -NA- English & Odia TGT Science PCM II a) Physics (30 questions/30 marks) b) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks) c} Mathematics (40 questions/40 marks) 100 100 Graduation English TGT Science CBZ II a) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks) b) Botany (35 questions/35 marks) c) Zoology (35 questions/35 marks) 100 100 Graduation English TGT Arts II a) History + Political Science (15 marks) b) Geography + Economics (15 marks) c) English (35 marks) 100 100 Graduation English d) Odia (35 marks) Odia Hindi Teacher II Hindi 100 100 Graduation Hindi Sanskrit Teacher II Sanskrit 100 100 Graduation Devanagari Telugu Teacher II Telugu 100 100 Graduation Teluqu Physical Education Teacher II Physical Education 100 100 Intermediate (+2) English & Odia

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis 3rd March/Shift 1/Science CBZ: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Paper-I

Paper Subjects Number of questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts Paper-I (Common for all posts) General Knowledge & Current Affairs 15 Easy-Moderate 10-12 Reasoning Ability 10 Easy-Moderate 6-8 Computer Literacy 10 Easy-Moderate 6-7 Pedagogy & Evaluation 15 Easy-Moderate 9-11 Overall 50 Easy-Moderate 31-38

Paper-II

Paper/ Post Subjects Number of questions Difficulty Level Good Attempts Paper-II (TGT Science CBZ) Chemistry 30 Moderate 24-26 Botany 35 Moderate 28-30 Zoology 35 Moderate 26-28 Overall 100 Moderate 78-84

