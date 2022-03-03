DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis 3rd March/Shift 1: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts Paper-wise Review

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis 3rd March 2022. Check Paper-wise Review: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts.

Created On: Mar 3, 2022 13:16 IST
DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Good Attempts Paper wise Review

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha is conducting the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam from today 3rd March 2022 for the eligible candidates for the post of Initial Appointee Teachers in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. Candidates can check below the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Good Attempts for Paper 1 (GA/Current Affairs, Reasoning, Computer Literacy, Pedagogy & Evaluation) along with Paper 2 (Science CBZ). The DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 vacancies include Contractual Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in Arts, Science (PCM/CBZ), Hindi Teacher, Sanskrit Teacher, Telugu Teacher, and Physical Education Teacher. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The last date for online registration for DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 ended on 7th February 2022. In this article, we have shared the DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Paper-wise Review: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts.

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Dates

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Start Date

3rd January 2022 (11 AM Onwards)

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Registration Last Date

7th February 2022 (6 PM) (Revised)

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Admit Card Download

21st February 2022 Onwards

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Mock Test Release

21st February 2022 (11 AM) Onwards

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Date Schedule

3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th March 2022 

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Schedule

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Schedule

Dates

Timings

Initial Appointee Teachers - Science CBZ

3rd March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Sanskrit

4th March 2022

10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Telugu

4th March 2022

10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - PET

4th March 2022

2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Science PCM

6th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

7th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Hindi

7th March 2022

2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Initial Appointee Teachers - Arts

8th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

9th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

10th March 2022

Batch 1: 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM

Batch 2: 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of 150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions for a total of 150 Marks. The CBT will include Paper I (common for all posts) and Paper-II (Subject for the Post applied). The total duration of the paper will be 150 minutes. All question papers except for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in English & Odia. Question paper for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu will be set in Hindi, Devanagari, Telugu respectively. Every question will carry one mark each and there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong response. Check below tables for the break-up of number of questions and marks for each subject.

Test Duration

150 Minutes

Total Questions

150 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions

Total Marks

150 marks

 

Post

Paper

Subjects

No. of Questions

Full Marks

Level

Languages (Medium)

Common Paper for All posts

 

I

a) GeneraI Knowledge & Current Affairs (15 marks)

b) Reasoning Ability (10 marks)

c) Computer Literacy (10 marks)

d) Pedagogy & Evaluation (15 marks)

 

50

 

50

 

-NA-

 

 

English & Odia

TGT Science PCM

II

a) Physics (30 questions/30 marks)

b) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks)

c} Mathematics (40 questions/40 marks)

100

100

Graduation

English

TGT Science CBZ

II

a) Chemistry (30 questions/30 marks)

b) Botany (35 questions/35 marks)

c) Zoology (35 questions/35 marks)

100

100

Graduation

English

 

TGT Arts

II

a) History + Political Science (15 marks)

b) Geography + Economics (15 marks)

c) English (35 marks)

100

100

Graduation

English

d) Odia (35 marks)

Odia

Hindi Teacher

II

Hindi

100

100

Graduation

Hindi

Sanskrit Teacher

II

Sanskrit

100

100

Graduation

Devanagari

Telugu Teacher

II

Telugu

100

100

Graduation

Teluqu

Physical Education Teacher

II

Physical Education

100

100

Intermediate (+2)

English & Odia

DSE Odisha Teacher 2022 Exam Analysis 3rd March/Shift 1/Science CBZ: Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Paper-I

Paper

Subjects

Number of questions

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Paper-I (Common for all posts)

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

15

Easy-Moderate

10-12

Reasoning Ability

10

Easy-Moderate

6-8

Computer Literacy

10

Easy-Moderate

6-7

Pedagogy & Evaluation

15

Easy-Moderate

9-11

Overall

50

Easy-Moderate

31-38

Paper-II

Paper/ Post

Subjects

Number of questions

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Paper-II (TGT Science CBZ)

Chemistry

30

Moderate

24-26

Botany

35

Moderate

28-30

Zoology

35

Moderate

26-28

Overall

100

Moderate

78-84

Download DSE Odisha Teacher Admit Card 2022

