DSSSB Admit Card 2021 for Special Educator and Other Posts Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Exam on 16 and 17 October

DSSSB Admit Card 2021 for the post of Special Educator Primary, Draftsman, Legal Assistant, Ahlmad, Inspecting Officer and Electrical Overseer is available on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has uploaded the admit card of the online written exam for the post of Special Educator Primary, Draftsman, Legal Assistant, Ahlmad, Inspecting Officer and Electrical Overseer. Candidates can download DSSSB Special Educator Admit Card and Other from the official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in using their application number and date of birth. DSSSB Special Educator Admit Card Link is given below.

DSSSB Admit Card Download Link for Special Educator and Other Posts

DSSSB Exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 16 and 17 October 2021. The candidates can check their exact date, time and venue for the exam on their admit card.

How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to DSSSB Official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Click on the link ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 16 AND 17 OCTOBER 2021’

A new page will open where you are required to enter your login details

Now, click on ‘Login’ Button

Download DSSSB Teacher Admit Card

Take a print-out for the same

DSSSB is conducting the exam for Ahlmad, Inspector Officer, Electric Officer, Special Educator Primary, Draftsman, and Legal Assistant against Post Code 40/20, 42/20, 41/20, 32/21, 14/20 and 10/20 respectively.