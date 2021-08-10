DSSSB Admit Card 2021 OUT for Steno & Technical Asst Exams, Download call letters @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB CBT Admit Card 2021 Released for Steno & Technical Asst Exams against the postcodes 6/20, 116/20 and 106/20 on Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB). Check admit card download link, exam date and other updates here.

DSSSB Steno Technical Assistant Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the online CBT Exam Dated 14 August 2021 for postcodes 6/20, 116/20 and 106/20 on its website. The admit cards can be downloaded through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

How and Where to Download DSSSB Technical Assistant and Steno Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM DATED 14.08.2021 FOR POSTCODES 06/20, 116/20 AND 106/20’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit button. Then, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download Technical Assistant and Steno Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DSSSB Technical Assistant and Steno Admit Card 2021

The link to the admit card can be directly accessed by clicking on the above link. This recruitment drive is being done to recruit multiple vacancies of Technical Assistant and Stenographer against the Post Codes 06/20, 116/20 & 106/20.

All candidates appearing in the exam are advised to follow all COVID-19 related safety measures including wearing masks, social distancing etc. The candidates can check the exact timing of the exam on the admit card. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the admit card and bring it along with a photo identity card on the day of exam. The candidates are also advised to check the official website for further latest updates.

Latest Government Jobs:

NLC Apprentice 2021 Notification OUT at nlcindia.in, 675 Vacancies Notified, Download Application Form Here

BEL Apprentice 2021 Notification Released @bel-india.in for 50 Vacancies, Apply Now!

Mumbai Port Trust Apprentice 2021 Notification Released 41 Vacancies for COPA, Tech & Graduate Apprentice Posts