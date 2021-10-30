DSSSB Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check 13/20 DSSSB exam date & Details Here

DSSSB Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021 will be released soon on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Expected Date and other latest updates here.

DSSSB Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board (DSSSB) has released important details for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk against the advertisement number 13/20. According to the notice, the board has decided to conduct the written exam on 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 17 November 2021. The detailed notice can be checked at the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.gov.in.

The exam would be conducted at various exam centres across the state with strict adherence to COVID protocols. The admit cards for the same will be allotted in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Earlier, the above exam was scheduled to be held in the month of April 2021 which got postponed due to the COVD 19 pandemic across the country. Candidates must go through the steps given below to download DSSSB Junior Clerk Admit Card 2021 and 13/20 DSSSB exam date notification.

How to Download DSSSB Junior Clerk 13/20 Admit Card Notice?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the Notice of Exam and Circulars section. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Notification of Online Examination for November 2021’. It will redirect you to a new window. A PDF will be opened. Download and take a printout of the notice for future reference.

Direct Link to Download DSSSB Junior Clerk 13/20 Admit Card - to active soon

Official Website

The detailed instructions regarding the online exam and admit card will be shortly uploaded on the official website. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the board and OARS portal regularly for further information. Candidates may also be informed on their registered mobile number as well.