DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 Released @dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Here’s Direct Link

DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Board (DSSSB) has released the final answer keys for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher against the advertisement number (36/21, 37/21). The candidates who appeared in the DSSSB TGT Recruitment Exam 2021 can download their final answer keys through the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The TGT (Maths) exam was held on 10, 11, and 13 September 2021 while TGT Natural Science (Female) was held from 25 to 27 September 2021. The final answer keys are given below.

How to Download DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of DSSSB.i.e.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Click on the ‘DISPLAY OF FINAL ANSWER KEY FOR ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR POSTCODES 37/21 AND 36/21’ flashing on the homepage. A new window will be opened. Enter your application number, date of birth, and click on login. Download DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021

The candidates should note that the facility of downloading answer keys will be available from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021. The candidates can directly download DSSSB TGT Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the above link. The answer keys are now final and will remain unchanged for the said post. No further correspondence shall be entertained with respect to these final answer keys.