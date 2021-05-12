DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Notification 2021 Out: 6258 Vacancies Notified for TGT, Apply Online @dsssb.gov.in

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Notification 2021: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 from 25 May 2021 on official website - dsssb.delhi.gov.in.. The last date for submitting DSSSB Application is 24 June 2021.

A total of 6258 vacancies are notified for TGT Posts. Other than this, DSSSB has notified vacant post of Assistant Teacher Primary, Assistant Teacher Nursery, Patwari, Counselor, Head Clerk and Patwari.

Candidates can check more details on DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and updates in this article. Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for DSSSB Teacher Vacancy Latest Updates.

DSSSB TGT Important Dates

Event Dates DSSSB TGT Notification Date 12 May 2021 Starting Date of DSSSB TGT Application 25 May 2021 Last Date of DSSSB TGT Application 24 June 2021 DSSSB TGT Exam Date 15 January 2022 (expected)

DSSSB TGT Result Date 31 May 2022 (expected)



DSSSB TGT Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 6258

DSSSB TGT Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bachelor Degree in Related Subject. Degree / Diploma in Training Education. CTET Exam Passed.

Age Limit:

32 years

Selection Process for DSSSB TGT Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to Apply for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online for the post on official website of DSSSB from 25 May to 24 June 2021.

On 31 March 2021, filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court regarding the recruitment to the post of for filling up 12,000 vacancies in Delhi Government Schools. According to the affidavit of the DSSSB filed in the Delhi High Court, DSSSB TGT Exam will be conducted on 15 January 2022 and the results for the same will be declared on 31 May 2022, completing the appointment process.

As per the reports, DSSSB has also filed affidavit before the Delhi High Court for various departments such as training and Directorate of Technical Education, Social Welfare, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, The Forensic Science Laboratory, Delhi Fire Service, Women and Child Welfare Department, Labor Department and Delhi Jal Board.