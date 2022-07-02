DTC Recruitment 2022 for Manager Posts: Apply Online @dtc.delhi.gov.in

DTC Recrutiment 2022 for Manager Posts: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is inviting applications from eligible and interested persons for recruitment to the post of Manager (Mechanical Traffic) and Manager (IT) on a contractual basis on www.dtc.delhi.gov.in.
It is to be noted that the application window is open upto 12 July 2022. More details regarding DTC Manager Recruitment 2022 such as last date of application, educational qualification, salary, age limit, online application link are given below:
DTC Manager Notification Download
DTC Manager Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - 12 July 2022
DTC Manager Vacancy Details
- Manager (Mechanical Traffic) - 10
- Manager (IT) - 1
DTC Manager Salary:
Rs. 62,356/- Per Month
Eligibility Criteria for DTC Manager Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Manager (Mechanical Traffic) - First class Degree in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering with 02 years MBA.
- Manager (IT) - First Class B.E. / B.Tech in Computer Science / IT / MCA.
DTC Manager Age Limit:
35 years
How to Apply DTC Manager Recruitment 2022
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website