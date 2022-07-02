DTC Recruitment 2022 for Manager Posts: Apply Online @dtc.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is hiring for Manager Posts. Candidates can apply on or before 12 July on dtc.delhi.gov.in.

DTC Recrutiment 2022 for Manager Posts: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is inviting applications from eligible and interested persons for recruitment to the post of Manager (Mechanical Traffic) and Manager (IT) on a contractual basis on www.dtc.delhi.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the application window is open upto 12 July 2022. More details regarding DTC Manager Recruitment 2022 such as last date of application, educational qualification, salary, age limit, online application link are given below:

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 12 July 2022

DTC Manager Vacancy Details

Manager (Mechanical Traffic) - 10

Manager (IT) - 1

DTC Manager Salary:

Rs. 62,356/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for DTC Manager Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Manager (Mechanical Traffic) - First class Degree in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering with 02 years MBA.

Manager (IT) - First Class B.E. / B.Tech in Computer Science / IT / MCA.

DTC Manager Age Limit:

35 years

How to Apply DTC Manager Recruitment 2022

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website