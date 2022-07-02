DTC Recruitment 2022 for Manager Posts: Apply Online @dtc.delhi.gov.in

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is hiring for Manager Posts. Candidates can apply on or before 12 July on dtc.delhi.gov.in.

Updated: Jul 2, 2022 16:46 IST
DTC Recruitment 2022
DTC Recruitment 2022

DTC Recrutiment 2022 for Manager Posts: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) is inviting applications from eligible and interested persons for recruitment to the post of Manager (Mechanical Traffic) and Manager (IT) on a contractual basis on www.dtc.delhi.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the application window is open upto 12 July 2022. More details regarding DTC Manager Recruitment 2022 such as last date of application, educational qualification, salary, age limit, online application link are given below:

DTC Manager Notification Download

DTC Manager Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 12 July 2022

DTC Manager Vacancy Details

  • Manager (Mechanical Traffic) - 10
  • Manager (IT) - 1

DTC Manager Salary:

 Rs. 62,356/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for DTC Manager Recruitment 2022 

Educational Qualification:

  • Manager (Mechanical Traffic) - First class Degree in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering with 02 years MBA.
  • Manager (IT) - First Class B.E. / B.Tech in Computer Science / IT / MCA.

DTC Manager Age Limit:

35 years

How to Apply DTC Manager Recruitment 2022 

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.