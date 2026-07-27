DU Admission 2026: Check Round 2 Cutoff for Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College
DU CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff has been released for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates can now check the Round 2 marks required for admission to Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College.
Delhi University has announced the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff for the 2026-27 academic session. Aspirants seeking admission to Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College can now check the closing marks for their preferred courses. The Round 2 cutoff highlights the minimum marks required for admission based on CUET UG performance, category, and seat availability.
Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must accept their allotted seat before the deadline and complete document verification and fee payment to confirm their admission.
Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, and Vivekananda College and analyse their selection chances in the desired programme to plan their admission journey accordingly.
Kamala Nehru College (W) 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
This table shows the category wise CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Kamala Nehru College. B.A. (Hons.) Psychology saw the highest cutoff at 856.27 for unreserved category, followed by B.A. Program (Psychology + Sociology) at 825.05.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
727.9246
|
501.8291
|
311.9594
|
-
|
561.8069
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
710.0061
|
572.9998
|
522.7196
|
513.5798
|
576.9409
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Geography
|
710.4125
|
608.3537
|
531.024
|
522.6079
|
611.9259
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
67.8853
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
710.9123
|
597.5502
|
479.7339
|
496.3152
|
548.1098
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Journalism
|
737.6647
|
545.8378
|
510.3873
|
396.7987
|
587.1258
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
647.248
|
472.3179
|
420.8018
|
237.2478
|
440.9136
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
746.3616
|
652.6245
|
594.8266
|
539.3025
|
632.4029
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
856.2715
|
718.707
|
700.2383
|
652.3276
|
736.3783
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
149.0735
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sociology
|
686.57
|
545.8682
|
464.4195
|
549.809
|
493.8696
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
736.0532
|
568.1752
|
480.3278
|
384.0123
|
635.3542
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + English)
|
726.4221
|
556.8911
|
469.3638
|
-
|
-
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)
|
684.1161
|
306.1376
|
133.3305
|
-
|
350.7588
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Psychology)
|
798.3254
|
620.5423
|
528.5115
|
-
|
622.931
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
706.9184
|
422.9881
|
301.3251
|
-
|
506.6836
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (English + Psychology)
|
802.3396
|
674.2525
|
601.467
|
603.7574
|
670.0156
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (English + Sociology)
|
693.4903
|
542.6937
|
512.5503
|
441.4447
|
556.7326
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Geography + History)
|
698.7522
|
616.9913
|
582.3451
|
315.2735
|
571.4895
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)
|
705.2473
|
617.2535
|
545.3354
|
541.8122
|
631.6122
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
620.0962
|
497.5654
|
395.9649
|
-
|
362.7392
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Physical Education)
|
511.4461
|
388.3439
|
295.5701
|
-
|
425.4864
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Sanskrit)
|
345.8325
|
-
|
339.4327
|
-
|
-
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
726.6771
|
639.3641
|
550.071
|
538.2044
|
639.2134
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political
Science)
|
709.9237
|
593.0544
|
483.6168
|
426.9913
|
501.7696
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Sociology)
|
673.2421
|
542.4204
|
487.2711
|
256.9584
|
490.5516
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Psychology + Sociology)
|
825.0515
|
678.4158
|
588.4796
|
-
|
635.0253
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy)
|
489.6017
|
418.4538
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Physical Education)
|
327.3867
|
243.1996
|
218.8582
|
-
|
-
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.Com.
|
743.1912
|
604.5986
|
500.3308
|
167.8944
|
673.877
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
790.3033
|
652.4858
|
559.274
|
348.8491
|
727.6188
|
Kamala Nehru College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
520.7969
|
339.5245
|
129.9515
|
-
|
392.2989
Kalindi College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
The following table highlights the CUET Round 2 cutoff for Kalindi College. B.Com. (Hons.) recorded the highest cutoff at 700.97 for unreserved category, while B.A. (Hons.) Journalism followed closely at 638.92.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
606.1409
|
241.8741
|
140.234
|
-
|
289.284
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
587.9534
|
390.7618
|
398.6557
|
198.1525
|
368.5343
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Geography
|
572.2576
|
414.5717
|
349.6157
|
379.4146
|
174.5658
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
192.3513
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
547.7227
|
323.3561
|
341.5038
|
299.6014
|
150.9077
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Journalism
|
638.9285
|
485.8502
|
423.9197
|
316.9614
|
499.016
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
584.4568
|
393.5346
|
395.9876
|
202.0147
|
225.2219
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
109.1071
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Computer Applications)
|
576.3471
|
343.617
|
165.513
|
-
|
400.1656
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
627.8006
|
392.3975
|
316.2424
|
263.132
|
453.3319
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Geography)
|
560.7667
|
307.7355
|
227.709
|
-
|
338.6772
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + History)
|
547.7229
|
297.3094
|
240.2462
|
-
|
257.4722
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)
|
563.9834
|
287.4729
|
156.4514
|
-
|
291.1765
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Political Science)
|
546.0804
|
330.8314
|
248.5715
|
-
|
270.1138
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Economics)
|
549.9629
|
361.1538
|
-
|
-
|
288.4694
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Geography)
|
514.3914
|
247.0855
|
339.6107
|
-
|
329.3438
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications +
Mathematics)
|
524.2908
|
371.1193
|
178.9198
|
-
|
346.9399
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Geography)
|
543.1604
|
330.492
|
302.1301
|
-
|
409.0345
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
546.9872
|
419.9252
|
311.7959
|
-
|
283.0111
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
581.6444
|
219.641
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
556.6324
|
325.4708
|
309.4727
|
261.6157
|
255.3127
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Geography + History)
|
579.0044
|
517.8366
|
384.4983
|
292.7142
|
281.5892
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Geography + Mathematics)
|
483.7084
|
186.4518
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)
|
556.0275
|
405.9543
|
414.6906
|
212.8976
|
274.0091
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (History + Music)
|
475.8013
|
234.7871
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
606.3859
|
480.1055
|
391.8633
|
398.8817
|
377.2936
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Music + Political Science)
|
475.5993
|
278.5958
|
221.9264
|
-
|
390.3426
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Economics)
|
483.9697
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Geography)
|
443.599
|
142.5527
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
263.3096
|
-
|
215.8785
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Music)
|
310.35
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
289.9757
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Com.
|
624.8656
|
419.5833
|
324.8756
|
132.0393
|
466.2979
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
700.9708
|
511.255
|
427.491
|
-
|
600.0501
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany
|
495.7904
|
434.697
|
358.9272
|
274.3434
|
422.3039
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry
|
264.1387
|
167.4423
|
73.5211
|
-
|
172.3012
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science
|
504.5427
|
382.6876
|
304.0196
|
90.2832
|
417.9088
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
447.1212
|
271.8944
|
126.1973
|
-
|
288.1706
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics
|
250.4093
|
138.3974
|
131.6237
|
-
|
141.3609
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology
|
510.2902
|
456.21
|
375.9967
|
305.4412
|
437.1681
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
502.2433
|
434.5799
|
354.2997
|
264.7799
|
424.4873
|
Kalindi College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices
|
254.086
|
161.1196
|
41.4031
|
-
|
148.9989
Vivekananda College (W) 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff
The following table highlights the category wise CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Vivekananda College. B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology recorded the highest cutoff at 729.68 for the unreserved category, followed closely by B.Com. (Hons.) at 666.53.
|
COLLEGE NAME
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology
|
729.6858
|
551.963
|
533.628
|
376.5877
|
534.1981
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
587.7426
|
390.7682
|
383.4042
|
254.5033
|
324.9677
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
171.5427
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
525.1555
|
322.5445
|
324.8605
|
171.3387
|
181.6677
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
607.6528
|
399.1606
|
455.7791
|
463.0051
|
158.4868
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit
|
145.0851
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Community science + English)
|
551.8391
|
291.7976
|
351.3328
|
-
|
305.8416
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Community Science + Political
Science)
|
509.2252
|
289.8944
|
226.9424
|
-
|
152.766
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications +
Economics)
|
542.8417
|
244.7972
|
206.4614
|
-
|
-
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Mathematics)
|
506.9723
|
266.7632
|
213.635
|
-
|
-
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Political Science)
|
480.8039
|
370.0271
|
250.3265
|
-
|
273.7997
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
561.6766
|
269.3535
|
350.6189
|
-
|
444.4978
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
555.8982
|
328.855
|
302.3209
|
542.2831
|
243.285
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (English + Computer
Applications)
|
543.4112
|
323.7942
|
270.5357
|
-
|
315.4397
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (English + French)
|
552.5304
|
339.9353
|
295.6921
|
-
|
267.7925
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (French + Economics)
|
565.2022
|
306.3032
|
195.3843
|
214.5771
|
336.4594
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (History + Community Science)
|
476.8604
|
253.564
|
229.8041
|
-
|
218.0595
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (History + Music)
|
445.7629
|
-
|
264.7869
|
-
|
-
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
561.4211
|
367.9403
|
362.3677
|
-
|
367.1184
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Music + Political Science)
|
465.8706
|
233.5634
|
166.3346
|
-
|
237.2926
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
341.7128
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Music)
|
284.3665
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.Com.
|
611.8449
|
384.2665
|
318.7239
|
-
|
455.2362
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
666.5345
|
452.5818
|
370.4675
|
380.9113
|
530.783
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Home Science
|
420.8666
|
313.4157
|
249.1869
|
146.0429
|
302.0509
|
Vivekananda College (W)
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
427.0373
|
225.3536
|
172.1464
|
-
|
225.1093
Executive - Editorial
Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.