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DU Admission 2026: Check Round 2 Cutoff for Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College

By Himani Chopra
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 17:30 IST

DU CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff has been released for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates can now check the Round 2 marks required for admission to Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College.

DU Admission 2026: Check Round 2 Cutoff for Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College
DU Admission 2026: Check Round 2 Cutoff for Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College

Delhi University has announced the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff for the 2026-27 academic session. Aspirants seeking admission to Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College can now check the closing marks for their preferred courses. The Round 2 cutoff highlights the minimum marks required for admission based on CUET UG performance, category, and seat availability.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must accept their allotted seat before the deadline and complete document verification and fee payment to confirm their admission.

Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, and Vivekananda College and analyse their selection chances in the desired programme to plan their admission journey accordingly. 

Kamala Nehru College (W) 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

This table shows the category wise CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Kamala Nehru College.  B.A. (Hons.) Psychology saw the highest cutoff at 856.27 for unreserved category, followed by B.A. Program (Psychology + Sociology) at 825.05. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

727.9246

501.8291

311.9594

-

561.8069

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) English

710.0061

572.9998

522.7196

513.5798

576.9409

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Geography

710.4125

608.3537

531.024

522.6079

611.9259

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

67.8853

-

-

-

-

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) History

710.9123

597.5502

479.7339

496.3152

548.1098

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Journalism

737.6647

545.8378

510.3873

396.7987

587.1258

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

647.248

472.3179

420.8018

237.2478

440.9136

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

746.3616

652.6245

594.8266

539.3025

632.4029

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

856.2715

718.707

700.2383

652.3276

736.3783

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

149.0735

-

-

-

-

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Sociology

686.57

545.8682

464.4195

549.809

493.8696

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

736.0532

568.1752

480.3278

384.0123

635.3542

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + English)

726.4221

556.8911

469.3638

-

-

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)

684.1161

306.1376

133.3305

-

350.7588

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Psychology)

798.3254

620.5423

528.5115

-

622.931

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

706.9184

422.9881

301.3251

-

506.6836

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (English + Psychology)

802.3396

674.2525

601.467

603.7574

670.0156

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (English + Sociology)

693.4903

542.6937

512.5503

441.4447

556.7326

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Geography + History)

698.7522

616.9913

582.3451

315.2735

571.4895

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)

705.2473

617.2535

545.3354

541.8122

631.6122

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

620.0962

497.5654

395.9649

-

362.7392

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Hindi + Physical Education)

511.4461

388.3439

295.5701

-

425.4864

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Hindi + Sanskrit)

345.8325

-

339.4327

-

-

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

726.6771

639.3641

550.071

538.2044

639.2134

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political

Science)

709.9237

593.0544

483.6168

426.9913

501.7696

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Sociology)

673.2421

542.4204

487.2711

256.9584

490.5516

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Psychology + Sociology)

825.0515

678.4158

588.4796

-

635.0253

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Philosophy)

489.6017

418.4538

-

-

-

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Physical Education)

327.3867

243.1996

218.8582

-

-

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.Com.

743.1912

604.5986

500.3308

167.8944

673.877

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.Com. (Hons.)

790.3033

652.4858

559.274

348.8491

727.6188

Kamala Nehru College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

520.7969

339.5245

129.9515

-

392.2989

Kalindi College 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The following table highlights the CUET Round 2 cutoff for Kalindi College. B.Com. (Hons.) recorded the highest cutoff at 700.97 for unreserved category, while B.A. (Hons.) Journalism followed closely at 638.92. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

606.1409

241.8741

140.234

-

289.284

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) English

587.9534

390.7618

398.6557

198.1525

368.5343

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Geography

572.2576

414.5717

349.6157

379.4146

174.5658

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

192.3513

-

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) History

547.7227

323.3561

341.5038

299.6014

150.9077

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Journalism

638.9285

485.8502

423.9197

316.9614

499.016

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

584.4568

393.5346

395.9876

202.0147

225.2219

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

109.1071

-

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Computer Applications)

576.3471

343.617

165.513

-

400.1656

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

627.8006

392.3975

316.2424

263.132

453.3319

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Geography)

560.7667

307.7355

227.709

-

338.6772

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + History)

547.7229

297.3094

240.2462

-

257.4722

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)

563.9834

287.4729

156.4514

-

291.1765

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Commerce + Political Science)

546.0804

330.8314

248.5715

-

270.1138

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Economics)

549.9629

361.1538

-

-

288.4694

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Geography)

514.3914

247.0855

339.6107

-

329.3438

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Computer Applications +

Mathematics)

524.2908

371.1193

178.9198

-

346.9399

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Geography)

543.1604

330.492

302.1301

-

409.0345

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

546.9872

419.9252

311.7959

-

283.0111

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

581.6444

219.641

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

556.6324

325.4708

309.4727

261.6157

255.3127

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Geography + History)

579.0044

517.8366

384.4983

292.7142

281.5892

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Geography + Mathematics)

483.7084

186.4518

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Geography + Political Science)

556.0275

405.9543

414.6906

212.8976

274.0091

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (History + Music)

475.8013

234.7871

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

606.3859

480.1055

391.8633

398.8817

377.2936

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Music + Political Science)

475.5993

278.5958

221.9264

-

390.3426

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Economics)

483.9697

-

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Geography)

443.599

142.5527

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)

263.3096

-

215.8785

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Music)

310.35

-

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

289.9757

-

-

-

-

Kalindi College (W)

B.Com.

624.8656

419.5833

324.8756

132.0393

466.2979

Kalindi College (W)

B.Com. (Hons.)

700.9708

511.255

427.491

-

600.0501

Kalindi College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Botany

495.7904

434.697

358.9272

274.3434

422.3039

Kalindi College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry

264.1387

167.4423

73.5211

-

172.3012

Kalindi College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science

504.5427

382.6876

304.0196

90.2832

417.9088

Kalindi College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

447.1212

271.8944

126.1973

-

288.1706

Kalindi College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Physics

250.4093

138.3974

131.6237

-

141.3609

Kalindi College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Zoology

510.2902

456.21

375.9967

305.4412

437.1681

Kalindi College (W)

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

502.2433

434.5799

354.2997

264.7799

424.4873

Kalindi College (W)

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science/ Informatics Practices

254.086

161.1196

41.4031

-

148.9989

Vivekananda College (W) 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

The following table highlights the category wise CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Vivekananda College. B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology recorded the highest cutoff at 729.68 for the unreserved category, followed closely by B.Com. (Hons.) at 666.53. 

COLLEGE NAME

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology

729.6858

551.963

533.628

376.5877

534.1981

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) English

587.7426

390.7682

383.4042

254.5033

324.9677

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

171.5427

-

-

-

-

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) History

525.1555

322.5445

324.8605

171.3387

181.6677

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

607.6528

399.1606

455.7791

463.0051

158.4868

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

145.0851

-

-

-

-

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Community science + English)

551.8391

291.7976

351.3328

-

305.8416

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Community Science + Political

Science)

509.2252

289.8944

226.9424

-

152.766

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Computer Applications +

Economics)

542.8417

244.7972

206.4614

-

-

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Mathematics)

506.9723

266.7632

213.635

-

-

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Computer Applications + Political Science)

480.8039

370.0271

250.3265

-

273.7997

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

561.6766

269.3535

350.6189

-

444.4978

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

555.8982

328.855

302.3209

542.2831

243.285

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (English + Computer

Applications)

543.4112

323.7942

270.5357

-

315.4397

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (English + French)

552.5304

339.9353

295.6921

-

267.7925

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (French + Economics)

565.2022

306.3032

195.3843

214.5771

336.4594

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (History + Community Science)

476.8604

253.564

229.8041

-

218.0595

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (History + Music)

445.7629

-

264.7869

-

-

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

561.4211

367.9403

362.3677

-

367.1184

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Music + Political Science)

465.8706

233.5634

166.3346

-

237.2926

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)

341.7128

-

-

-

-

Vivekananda College (W)

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Music)

284.3665

-

-

-

-

Vivekananda College (W)

B.Com.

611.8449

384.2665

318.7239

-

455.2362

Vivekananda College (W)

B.Com. (Hons.)

666.5345

452.5818

370.4675

380.9113

530.783

Vivekananda College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Home Science

420.8666

313.4157

249.1869

146.0429

302.0509

Vivekananda College (W)

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

427.0373

225.3536

172.1464

-

225.1093

Himani Chopra
Himani Chopra

Executive - Editorial

Himani Chopra is an education content professional at Jagran New Media with over 3.5 years of experience in creating student-focused content on higher education. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, and medical colleges, delivering informative articles, rankings, lists, and quizzes that help students make informed academic decisions. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature and combines strong research skills with a passion for simplifying complex education-related topics. In her leisure time, she enjoys watching movies and listening to music.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 17:30 IST

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