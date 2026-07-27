DU Admission 2026: Check Round 2 Cutoff for Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College

Delhi University has announced the CSAS UG Round 2 seat allocation and cutoff for the 2026-27 academic session. Aspirants seeking admission to Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, & Vivekananda College can now check the closing marks for their preferred courses. The Round 2 cutoff highlights the minimum marks required for admission based on CUET UG performance, category, and seat availability.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must accept their allotted seat before the deadline and complete document verification and fee payment to confirm their admission.

Candidates can check the Round 2 cutoff for Kamla Nehru, Kalindi, and Vivekananda College and analyse their selection chances in the desired programme to plan their admission journey accordingly.

Kamala Nehru College (W) 2026: CUET Round 2 Cutoff

This table shows the category wise CUET UG Round 2 cutoff for Kamala Nehru College. B.A. (Hons.) Psychology saw the highest cutoff at 856.27 for unreserved category, followed by B.A. Program (Psychology + Sociology) at 825.05.