DU Admission 2026: Check Sri Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, & Ramanujan College Round 2 Cutoff Scores
The University of Delhi has released its Round 2 qualifying scores at admission.uod.ac.in. Check out the comparison of top DU colleges like Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, and Ramanujan college cutoff scores to analyze your admission options at either of these colleges. Candidates can find category-wise scores for undergraduate programs and decide their college preferences based on the details shared below.
DU Admission 2026: University of Delhi admission for the 2026-27 academic year is ongoing. Based on the CUET UG scores, the university releases qualifying scores for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs at its institutions. Colleges like Sri Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, and Ramanujan is offering Round 2 undergraduate programs at 608.0169, 632.1905, and 808.1992 scores, respectively.
To help students assess the admission possibilities during Round 2 seat allotment, we have shared comparative tables for the top three colleges of the University of Delhi. For admission to these colleges, students have to appear for the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process.
DU Admission 2026: Sri Aurobindo Round 2 Cutoff Scores
The table shared below contains highly demanding B.A. and B.Com. programs during Round 2 admission. A category-wise cutoff scores list can help students estimate the admission options at Sri Aurobindo College. Referring to the scores shared below, B.A. (Hons.) English remains the most preferred program at Aurobindo College, with seat allotment ending at 608 scores (unreserved category).
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
608.0169
|
457.7779
|
414.007
|
286.7701
|
423.0183
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
167.66
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
649.9166
|
518.5945
|
467.9693
|
464.7092
|
439.6444
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
640.9109
|
437.043
|
349.8689
|
136.2526
|
480.1321
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
562.1049
|
362.0318
|
329.2259
|
-
|
339.2466
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
585.2532
|
400.9912
|
345.549
|
389.3758
|
354.4212
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
551.4937
|
393.0315
|
392.7198
|
204.845
|
158.7048
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Economics)
|
513.9109
|
203.8857
|
207.0021
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)
|
416.2773
|
177.0068
|
297.2307
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)
|
411.4739
|
153.4832
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.Com.
|
691.2862
|
526.3923
|
427.5286
|
223.0334
|
610.6342
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
742.9864
|
615.8283
|
514.6968
|
194.2895
|
677.5202
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics
|
255.8659
|
177.6664
|
61.1887
|
-
|
151.6534
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science
|
503.1613
|
435.2431
|
361.1982
|
278.8062
|
423.4466
|
B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry
|
204.8699
|
95.243
|
63.8666
|
-
|
55.2657
|
B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology
|
712.0115
|
528.3601
|
510.8524
|
357.3934
|
511.2994
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
549.499
|
211.7861
|
132.6343
|
-
|
294.4559
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
542.4505
|
342.4519
|
322.1259
|
138.1474
|
314.0986
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
105.3872
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Economics + History)
|
487.6241
|
285.527
|
247.2647
|
-
|
234.4793
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Music)
|
556.7354
|
327.704
|
244.5059
|
296.2143
|
385.9616
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Physical Education)
|
554.5835
|
377.4926
|
400.7841
|
411.3438
|
381.6661
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)
|
502.212
|
278.2959
|
269.444
|
-
|
354.5527
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Sanskrit)
|
503.6446
|
199.8949
|
143.1257
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (English + History)
|
492.3956
|
308.7935
|
316.9942
|
299.4276
|
240.373
|
B.A. Program (English + Music)
|
583.7605
|
381.1585
|
440.3434
|
-
|
352.294
|
B.A. Program (English + Physical Education)
|
552.123
|
417.6421
|
498.524
|
329.1186
|
447.319
|
B.A. Program (English + Political Science)
|
512.1224
|
321.1494
|
326.8814
|
303.0705
|
174.917
|
B.A. Program (English + Sanskrit)
|
443.2546
|
160.8911
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
436.0513
|
235.1854
|
269.6183
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Music)
|
525.3596
|
331.7667
|
301.7781
|
-
|
191.5013
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Physical Education)
|
460.2432
|
316.6135
|
370.6232
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
458.7468
|
264.5667
|
265.7137
|
-
|
282.5922
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Sanskrit)
|
327.149
|
192.8653
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (History + Music)
|
511.0025
|
388.2093
|
298.4888
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. Program (History + Physical Education)
|
490.7421
|
346.9071
|
358.1314
|
258.1794
|
413.8335
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
482.5754
|
286.5302
|
284.5543
|
166.5521
|
158.0298
|
B.A. Program (History + Sanskrit)
|
397.6742
|
291.4477
|
251.517
|
-
|
-
|
B.Com.
|
577.4078
|
366.433
|
268.0347
|
266.9668
|
440.0635
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
619.3106
|
444.102
|
315.4015
|
175.2838
|
539.6278
DU Admission 2026: Ramanujan College Round 2 Cutoff Scores
For admission options at Ramanujan College, students can check the table shared below. As per the DU round 2 cutoff, B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology has been the most in-demand program at Ramanujan College.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology
|
808.1992
|
661.4823
|
620.9359
|
532.1707
|
650.7791
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
708.8143
|
479.765
|
322.3014
|
557.6271
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
649.8685
|
503.5841
|
456.3119
|
385.873
|
456.777
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
184.54
|
170.8064
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy
|
597.7153
|
444.2033
|
374.5187
|
127.2836
|
385.5711
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
720.4299
|
609.6734
|
539.033
|
527.7626
|
569.3737
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)
|
725.6569
|
548.7848
|
487.8197
|
411.3042
|
615.331
|
B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)
|
653.9431
|
360.9471
|
246.8085
|
462.5339
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Psychology)
|
767.1143
|
679.4424
|
587.3577
|
594.245
|
637.9717
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + History)
|
545.2933
|
415.8889
|
436.8996
|
412.247
|
415.1883
|
B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)
|
575.3615
|
463.1241
|
397.2149
|
392.0452
|
306.2703
|
B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)
|
620.2362
|
488.9686
|
381.3251
|
430.2581
|
386.8357
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
693.7707
|
624.9789
|
529.4214
|
536.883
|
628.4542
|
B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political
Science)
|
656.021
|
561.9829
|
537.3449
|
384.4198
|
498.229
|
B.A. Program (Political Science +
Psychology)
|
768.1829
|
599.5897
|
544.1798
|
446.3328
|
581.2263
|
B.Com.
|
732.9489
|
587.6581
|
492.317
|
220.6375
|
666.6174
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
755.7525
|
626.1895
|
530.6915
|
146.2385
|
694.9203
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science
|
582.4635
|
509.544
|
402.578
|
213.4765
|
509.1465
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Environmental Sciences
|
506.9713
|
435.2392
|
358.6137
|
296.4129
|
429.3083
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
533.8517
|
370.9234
|
229.6505
|
232.7264
|
425.3699
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics
|
679.8864
|
482.9223
|
362.1329
|
185.7979
|
570.6447
|
B.Voc. Banking, Financial Services and
Insurance
|
676.6677
|
525.3988
|
489.8158
|
362.4781
|
565.1424
|
B.Voc. Software Development
|
545.89
|
454.7287
|
365.4871
|
109.8279
|
494.0579
|
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
|
675.3787
|
520.9157
|
442.3192
|
263.4974
|
589.5067
DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College Round 2 Cutoff Scores
During Round 2 admission, the B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics program is the most popular program at Aryabhatta College. Different category students can check the table shared below to check for admission option in undergraduate programs at the DU college.
|
PROGRAMME NAME
|
UR
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics
|
632.1905
|
408.2171
|
314.5202
|
-
|
498.5053
|
B.A. (Hons.) Economics
|
710.1531
|
489.4623
|
415.839
|
142.2465
|
534.3596
|
B.A. (Hons.) English
|
655.9313
|
501.0254
|
472.4888
|
442.0202
|
510.0017
|
B.A. (Hons.) Hindi
|
321.964
|
160.1993
|
247.1466
|
279.4239
|
-
|
B.A. (Hons.) History
|
656.9568
|
542.3797
|
454.4627
|
411.4666
|
557.0516
|
B.A. (Hons.) Political Science
|
730.0877
|
642.2764
|
562.0902
|
583.2511
|
647.401
|
B.A. (Hons.) Psychology
|
844.504
|
715.7107
|
697.6366
|
623.9261
|
708.8589
|
B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)
|
653.0003
|
382.9125
|
311.6248
|
276.1164
|
488.6444
|
B.A. Program (English + Psychology)
|
766.5143
|
595.0609
|
572.3746
|
510.2819
|
629.7339
|
B.A. Program (History + Political Science)
|
683.4042
|
584.6703
|
513.1869
|
499.3669
|
587.9652
|
B.Com.
|
754.4832
|
622.5119
|
567.2972
|
424.9981
|
677.212
|
B.Com. (Hons.)
|
789.2184
|
660.9089
|
582.9399
|
435.662
|
721.0052
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science
|
571.2006
|
478.899
|
410.0754
|
220.3233
|
483.1282
|
B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics
|
545.0373
|
388.9247
|
245.7271
|
371.4527
|
389.82
|
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
|
657.3024
|
494.7255
|
428.7249
|
-
|
556.4767
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.