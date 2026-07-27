DU Admission 2026: Check Sri Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, & Ramanujan College Round 2 Cutoff Scores

DU Admission 2026: University of Delhi admission for the 2026-27 academic year is ongoing. Based on the CUET UG scores, the university releases qualifying scores for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs at its institutions. Colleges like Sri Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, and Ramanujan is offering Round 2 undergraduate programs at 608.0169, 632.1905, and 808.1992 scores, respectively.

To help students assess the admission possibilities during Round 2 seat allotment, we have shared comparative tables for the top three colleges of the University of Delhi. For admission to these colleges, students have to appear for the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process.

DU Admission 2026: Sri Aurobindo Round 2 Cutoff Scores

The table shared below contains highly demanding B.A. and B.Com. programs during Round 2 admission. A category-wise cutoff scores list can help students estimate the admission options at Sri Aurobindo College. Referring to the scores shared below, B.A. (Hons.) English remains the most preferred program at Aurobindo College, with seat allotment ending at 608 scores (unreserved category).