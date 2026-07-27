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DU Admission 2026: Check Sri Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, & Ramanujan College Round 2 Cutoff Scores

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 17:00 IST

The University of Delhi has released its Round 2 qualifying scores at admission.uod.ac.in. Check out the comparison of top DU colleges like Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, and Ramanujan college cutoff scores to analyze your admission options at either of these colleges. Candidates can find category-wise scores for undergraduate programs and decide their college preferences based on the details shared below.

DU Admission 2026: Check Sri Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, & Ramanujan College Round 2 Cutoff Scores
DU Admission 2026: Check Sri Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, & Ramanujan College Round 2 Cutoff Scores

DU Admission 2026: University of Delhi admission for the 2026-27 academic year is ongoing. Based on the CUET UG scores, the university releases qualifying scores for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs at its institutions. Colleges like Sri Aurobindo, Aryabhatta, and Ramanujan is offering Round 2 undergraduate programs at 608.0169, 632.1905, and 808.1992 scores, respectively. 

To help students assess the admission possibilities during Round 2 seat allotment, we have shared comparative tables for the top three colleges of the University of Delhi. For admission to these colleges, students have to appear for the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) counseling process.

DU Admission 2026: Sri Aurobindo Round 2 Cutoff Scores

The table shared below contains highly demanding B.A. and B.Com. programs during Round 2 admission. A category-wise cutoff scores list can help students estimate the admission options at Sri Aurobindo College. Referring to the scores shared below, B.A. (Hons.) English remains the most preferred program at Aurobindo College, with seat allotment ending at 608 scores (unreserved category).

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) English

608.0169

457.7779

414.007

286.7701

423.0183

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

167.66

-

-

-

-

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

649.9166

518.5945

467.9693

464.7092

439.6444

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

640.9109

437.043

349.8689

136.2526

480.1321

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

562.1049

362.0318

329.2259

-

339.2466

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

585.2532

400.9912

345.549

389.3758

354.4212

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

551.4937

393.0315

392.7198

204.845

158.7048

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Economics)

513.9109

203.8857

207.0021

-

-

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + History)

416.2773

177.0068

297.2307

-

-

B.A. Program (Sanskrit + Political Science)

411.4739

153.4832

-

-

-

B.Com.

691.2862

526.3923

427.5286

223.0334

610.6342

B.Com. (Hons.)

742.9864

615.8283

514.6968

194.2895

677.5202

B.Sc. (Hons.) Electronics

255.8659

177.6664

61.1887

-

151.6534

B.Sc. (Prog.) Life Science

503.1613

435.2431

361.1982

278.8062

423.4466

B.Sc. (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry

204.8699

95.243

63.8666

-

55.2657

B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology

712.0115

528.3601

510.8524

357.3934

511.2994

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

549.499

211.7861

132.6343

-

294.4559

B.A. (Hons.) English

542.4505

342.4519

322.1259

138.1474

314.0986

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

105.3872

-

-

-

-

B.A. Program (Economics + History)

487.6241

285.527

247.2647

-

234.4793

B.A. Program (Economics + Music)

556.7354

327.704

244.5059

296.2143

385.9616

B.A. Program (Economics + Physical Education)

554.5835

377.4926

400.7841

411.3438

381.6661

B.A. Program (Economics + Political Science)

502.212

278.2959

269.444

-

354.5527

B.A. Program (Economics + Sanskrit)

503.6446

199.8949

143.1257

-

-

B.A. Program (English + History)

492.3956

308.7935

316.9942

299.4276

240.373

B.A. Program (English + Music)

583.7605

381.1585

440.3434

-

352.294

B.A. Program (English + Physical Education)

552.123

417.6421

498.524

329.1186

447.319

B.A. Program (English + Political Science)

512.1224

321.1494

326.8814

303.0705

174.917

B.A. Program (English + Sanskrit)

443.2546

160.8911

-

-

-

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

436.0513

235.1854

269.6183

-

-

B.A. Program (Hindi + Music)

525.3596

331.7667

301.7781

-

191.5013

B.A. Program (Hindi + Physical Education)

460.2432

316.6135

370.6232

-

-

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

458.7468

264.5667

265.7137

-

282.5922

B.A. Program (Hindi + Sanskrit)

327.149

192.8653

-

-

-

B.A. Program (History + Music)

511.0025

388.2093

298.4888

-

-

B.A. Program (History + Physical Education)

490.7421

346.9071

358.1314

258.1794

413.8335

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

482.5754

286.5302

284.5543

166.5521

158.0298

B.A. Program (History + Sanskrit)

397.6742

291.4477

251.517

-

-

B.Com.

577.4078

366.433

268.0347

266.9668

440.0635

B.Com. (Hons.)

619.3106

444.102

315.4015

175.2838

539.6278

DU Admission 2026: Ramanujan College Round 2 Cutoff Scores

For admission options at Ramanujan College, students can check the table shared below. As per the DU round 2 cutoff, B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology has been the most in-demand program at Ramanujan College.

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Applied Psychology

808.1992

661.4823

620.9359

532.1707

650.7791

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

708.8143

479.765

322.3014

  

557.6271

B.A. (Hons.) English

649.8685

503.5841

456.3119

385.873

456.777

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

184.54

170.8064

-

-

-

B.A. (Hons.) Philosophy

597.7153

444.2033

374.5187

127.2836

385.5711

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

720.4299

609.6734

539.033

527.7626

569.3737

B.A. Program (Commerce + Economics)

725.6569

548.7848

487.8197

411.3042

615.331

B.A. Program (Commerce + Mathematics)

653.9431

360.9471

246.8085

  

462.5339

B.A. Program (Economics + Psychology)

767.1143

679.4424

587.3577

594.245

637.9717

B.A. Program (Hindi + History)

545.2933

415.8889

436.8996

412.247

415.1883

B.A. Program (Hindi + Political Science)

575.3615

463.1241

397.2149

392.0452

306.2703

B.A. Program (History + Philosophy)

620.2362

488.9686

381.3251

430.2581

386.8357

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

693.7707

624.9789

529.4214

536.883

628.4542

B.A. Program (Philosophy + Political

Science)

656.021

561.9829

537.3449

384.4198

498.229

B.A. Program (Political Science +

Psychology)

768.1829

599.5897

544.1798

446.3328

581.2263

B.Com.

732.9489

587.6581

492.317

220.6375

666.6174

B.Com. (Hons.)

755.7525

626.1895

530.6915

146.2385

694.9203

B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science

582.4635

509.544

402.578

213.4765

509.1465

B.Sc. (Hons.) Environmental Sciences

506.9713

435.2392

358.6137

296.4129

429.3083

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

533.8517

370.9234

229.6505

232.7264

425.3699

B.Sc. (Hons.) Statistics

679.8864

482.9223

362.1329

185.7979

570.6447

B.Voc. Banking, Financial Services and

Insurance

676.6677

525.3988

489.8158

362.4781

565.1424

B.Voc. Software Development

545.89

454.7287

365.4871

109.8279

494.0579

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

675.3787

520.9157

442.3192

263.4974

589.5067

DU Admission 2026: Aryabhatta College Round 2 Cutoff Scores

During Round 2 admission, the B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics program is the most popular program at Aryabhatta College. Different category students can check the table shared below to check for admission option in undergraduate programs at the DU college. 

PROGRAMME NAME

UR

OBC-NCL

SC

ST

EWS

B.A. (Hons.) Business Economics

632.1905

408.2171

314.5202

-

498.5053

B.A. (Hons.) Economics

710.1531

489.4623

415.839

142.2465

534.3596

B.A. (Hons.) English

655.9313

501.0254

472.4888

442.0202

510.0017

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

321.964

160.1993

247.1466

279.4239

-

B.A. (Hons.) History

656.9568

542.3797

454.4627

411.4666

557.0516

B.A. (Hons.) Political Science

730.0877

642.2764

562.0902

583.2511

647.401

B.A. (Hons.) Psychology

844.504

715.7107

697.6366

623.9261

708.8589

B.A. Program (Economics + Mathematics)

653.0003

382.9125

311.6248

276.1164

488.6444

B.A. Program (English + Psychology)

766.5143

595.0609

572.3746

510.2819

629.7339

B.A. Program (History + Political Science)

683.4042

584.6703

513.1869

499.3669

587.9652

B.Com.

754.4832

622.5119

567.2972

424.9981

677.212

B.Com. (Hons.)

789.2184

660.9089

582.9399

435.662

721.0052

B.Sc. (Hons.) Computer Science

571.2006

478.899

410.0754

220.3233

483.1282

B.Sc. (Hons.) Mathematics

545.0373

388.9247

245.7271

371.4527

389.82

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

657.3024

494.7255

428.7249

-

556.4767

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 17:00 IST

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