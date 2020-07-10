DU JAT 2020 Admit Card/Hall Ticket – Know how to Download, Release Date

The DU JAT 2020 registration for the undergraduate courses is extended from 4th July 2020 to 18th July 2020 and after the registration is over, the next major event is the release of DU JAT 2020 admit card. The DU JAT Admit card will be made available online for the candidates who would apply for the DU JAT Exam successfully. As of now, NTA, the official exam conducting body has not announced the release date of the DU JAT 2020 admit card. The Admit Card for BMS, BBE and BFIA course will be issued online and candidates are required to read all the details mentioned on it carefully. DU JAT admit card is a mandatory document that candidate must carry at the test center.

In this article, you will find out details related to the DU JAT admit card, how to download it, why it is important and important details that you must check on the DU JAT admit card.

DU JAT 2020 Admit Card – Steps to Download

The exam conducing body will issue the DU JAT admit card for the entrance-test based courses soon after the registration window closes. The authorities have not revealed the date yet due to the spread of Coronavirus. Necessary arrangements will be made to make sure that the applicants are safe and do not have to suffer due to the entrance exam.

Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to download DU JAT 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of DU JAT i.e. https://ug.du.ac.in/

Step 2: Enter your login details that were issued at the time of DU JAT registration.

Step 3: Click on the tab ‘login’

Step 4: Screen will display where DU JAT 2020 admit card will be mentioned. Click there and follow the trail.

Step 5: Download your DU JAT 2020 admit card and take a printout for future use.

DU JAT Admit Card – Important Details to Check

An Admit card is an important document that mentions your personal details. Make sure that once you download your DU JAT admit card, all the details mentioned on it are true and correct about you and it matches with the details that you have mentioned in the registration form. Take a look at the details that you must check once the exam conducting body issues the DU JAT admit card:-

Name of the candidate

Your roll number

Your photograph

Your signature

Location and Address of the Test centre

Reporting time

Invigilator’s signature

Exam day instructions

In case of the above mentioned details is missing or is incorrect, immediately contact the University of Delhi Helpdesk and inform that about the error. They will either issue a new Admit Card or will suggest a way out for you so that you don’t have to worry on the D-day.

For more articles on the DU JAT entrance exam or other BBA entrance exams, colleges and courses, keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!