DU JAT BBA/BBS/BBE Eligibility Criteria 2020 | Know Age limit | Education Qualification | Common FAQs

The University of Delhi conducts DU JAT 2020 exam for admission to the 3-year full-time Undergraduate level BBA/BBS/BBE program offered at various campuses. DU JAT BBA Exam is schedule to be conducted in online mode from 2nd June to 9th June 2020. Interested candidates can seek admission to any of the 3 programs as mentioned below:-

Bachelor of Financial Investment and Analysis (B.F.I.A)/ Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA)

Bachelors of Business Economics (BBE)

Bachelors of Business Studies (BBS)

Find out DU JAT 2020 eligibility criteria to apply for DU JAT BBA Exam:

DU JAT BBA Eligibility Criteria

Read the eligibility criteria carefully to apply for the DU JAT 2020 exam:

DU JAT BBA - Age Limit

No age limit has been defined by DU for the candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate courses.

DU JAT BBA Exam - Education Qualification

Category-wise education qualification requirements are mentioned as under:

General, NC-OBC and EWS Category aspirants must have passed standard X/ SSC and standard XII/ HSC or equivalent examinations with minimum 60% overall percentage in 10+2 standard.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST, CW and PwD categories should have scored a minimum of 55% overall percentage in 10+2 standard.

Also Read – DU JAT BBA Exam Pattern | Know Changes introduced this year

DU JAT BBA - Some Common Eligibility FAQs

Can I apply for DU JAT BBA exam?

Yes, you can apply for DU JAT BBA exam through online mode till 20th April 2020. Visit the official website to apply for the BBA/BBS/BBE entrance exam.

I am 19 years of age and have passed 10+2 Standard with 65% marks. Can I apply for the DU JAT BBA Exam?

DU has not specified the age limit for the candidates eligible to apply for the exam. Although, if you have completed class 12th with 65% marks, then you are eligible to apply for DU JAT exam.

My class 12th result is awaited as the board has delayed the results. Can I apply for the DU JAT exam?

Candidates awaiting the class 12th result from a recognized university or board can apply for the DU JAT exam. However, at the later date issued by the university, you need to furnish he documents as a proof of passing 10+2 standard.

What is the minimum percentage required in class 12th to apply for the DU JAT exam?

As mentioned above, candidates must have secured minimum 60% for General, EWS, and NC-OBC or 55% for SC, ST and PWD to apply for the DU JAT Exam.

I have passed 12th standard from a state-board not from CBSE Board and have secured 55% overall marks. Am I eligible to apply for the DU JAT Exam?

The overall percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in X and XII Standard would be calculated based on the aggregate marks of all subjects that appear in the mark sheet/grade sheet, irrespective of the Board from where the student appeared for Class 12th exam.

I am a first year student, pursuing BBA from a private University. Am I allowed/eligible to apply for the DU JAT Exam?

You can apply for the DU JAT exam if you fulfill the age and education qualification criteria as mentioned above.

Also Read – DU JAT BBA Exam Syllabus | List of Important Topics

How many times can we appear for the DU JAT exam in a lifetime?

There is no specific limitation as to how many times a candidate can appear for the DU JAT exam. the University of Delhi conducts DU JAT BBA/BBE/BBS exam once in a year and you can make several attempts to crack the exam for admission to DU colleges.

Is there any other BBA entrance exam whose score is accepted for admission at NMIMS affiliated colleges?

No. DU JAT exam is mandatory to apply for the BBA/BBE/BBS course offered by Delhi University affiliated colleges.

To know more details about DU JAT Exam and other BBA entrance exams, colleges and courses keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!