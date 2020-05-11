DU JAT 2020 - Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Preparation Strategy| Expert Speak | Abhishek Pathak

Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) 2020 exam is a BBA entrance exam conducted by NTA on behalf of University of Delhi (DU) for admission to 3 undergraduate professional degree programs namely BMS, BFIA and BBE. In this article our expert, Kumar Abhishek Pathak from IMS Learning Resource will share insights about DU JAT entrance exam. He will share some interesting insights pertaining to DU JAT Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Preparation Tips and expected cut-off that is required to get admission in top Delhi University colleges. Find out DU JAT 2020 selection process and overall seats available for admission.

Last year, the cut-off for admission to B.Com (merit-based course) of SRCC College touched 98.25% (Class 12th Marks). In this scenario, aspirants who score less than 95% in class 12th, find it difficult to seek admission in top colleges. However, there are other routes and means through which one can definitely seek admission in top colleges. And that is through the entrance-based courses. Candidates can apply for the DU JAT (Delhi University Joint Admission Test) 2020 entrance exam for admission to any of the three undergraduate professional degree courses. There are total 12 colleges in DU that acts as a bridge for the candidates seeking admission in top DU Colleges.

Undergraduate (Management) professional degree courses available in Delhi University are:-

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) - BFIA BA (Hons) in Business Economics (BBE)

DU JAT Exam Pattern

Another important aspect that every candidate must carefully read and understand is the DU JAT exam pattern, which is necessary for scoring a good percentile in the entrance exam. Take a look at some of the important components of exam pattern to crack BMS, BBE, or BFIA exam:-

Exam Mode – DU JAT is a computer-based, online exam conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for the candidates aspiring for admission to top DU colleges. Exam Duration – For DU JAT entrance exam, time duration of 100 minutes is allocated to the candidates to solve the questions. There is a self-timer which is installed on the screen and at the completion of 100 minutes every candidate is supposed to submit the exam. No. of Sections – There are 4 sections in the DU JAT BBA exam named, verbal ability, quantitative ability, reasoning, and General Knowledge. Type of Questions – In each section of the DU JAT exam, there are 25 objective-type questions. This means that there are total 100 MCQs with 4 options each, in the exam that you need to solve. Marking Scheme – For each question +4 marks will be given and there is a negative marking in DU JAT 2020 entrance exam. For each incorrect answer, -1 mark will be deducted in the exam.

DU JAT Exam – Ideal No. of Attempts

To score a good rank in DU JAT exam, our expert suggests that an ideal of attempt of these many questions can get you admission to top colleges. Take a look at the section-wise bifurcation of good attempts provided for your reference:-

Quantitative Ability (Mathematics)

Good Attempt: 19 – 21 Questions (With 85% Accuracy)

Logical Reasoning

Good Attempt: 17-19 Questions (With 85% Accuracy)

Verbal Ability (General English)

Good Attempt: 19-22 Questions (With 85% Accuracy)

General Knowledge

Good Attempt: 13-17 Questions (With 85% Accuracy)

DU JAT Expected Cut-off

Expected cut-off given an overall idea to the aspirants regarding the expectations in the exam which needs to be met. Here is a list of cut-off score for which you need to work hard to crack DU JAT Exam tis year:-

If you score somewhere to 260 Marks out off 400, it is a good score in the exam. You can expect DU JAT Rank between 1 to 70 with these scores and your chances of getting admission in your choice of college becomes high.

DU JAT Exam – Total Seat Intake

It has been observed that every year 15,000 to 18,000 students appear for the DU JAT entrance exam. A total of 1150 Seats (in 14 Colleges) are available for admission to profession degree UG level courses.

DU JAT Exam - Selection Process

For admission to DU colleges in the professional degree courses, candidates need to appear for the DU JAT exam. Admission is based on the rank that you in the exam. There is no GD or PI for selection to the college/course.

DU JAT Exam – Preparation Tips

To appear for an entrance exam and especially of UG level where thousands of candidates apply for limited no. of seats, your strategy to prepare must be sound and focused. Here are some handy tips that you must consider while framing a study plan to crack DUJAT this year.

Mathematics section:-

- Expect questions from class 11th & 12th syllabus

- Mostly questions is asked from Integration and Differentiation

Verbal Ability Section:-

- Prepare Vocabulary & Grammar with precision

Logical Reasoning:-

- Practice questions based on Relationships, Arrangement & Sequences thoroughly.

General Knowledge:-

- Prepare Current Affairs of past 1 year and questions from Static GK

It is advised that candidates should be fully aware about latest updates taking place. Globally and in India of past 1 year, government schemes and policies should be on your tips. Another important tip for the future aspirants is that if you are focused to get admission in DU, start preparing from Class 11th onwards to crack DU JAT in 1st attempt.

