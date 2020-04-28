DU JAT 2020 BBA/BBE/BBS Exam Pattern | Know Questions, Section, Duration and Marking Scheme

Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) 2020 is a dedicated entrance exam for admission to BBA, BBE and BBS course offered by the University of Delhi affiliated colleges. The exams are scheduled to be conducted from 2nd June to 9th June 2020 as per the schedule shared on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to read the DU JAT exam pattern carefully. In this article you will find every detail such as DU JAT mode of examination, type of questions, no. of sections, marking scheme and other important details that are relevant for your exam preparation. Read on to find out what makes DU JAT exam different from other BBA entrance exams and why should you appear for it.

DU JAT 2020 Exam Pattern – BBA/BBS/BBE Exams

Considering that the DU JAT exam is a joint entrance exam for admission to three undergraduate level courses named BBA, BBE and BBS offered by different colleges, here is all that you need to know about the DU JAT Exam pattern:-

Mode of Exam - DU JAT exam is an online (computer-based) exam which means that candidates have to appear for the exam online at the designated test centers.

Type of Questions – In DU JAT exam, candidates are required to solve objective-based or multiple-choice questions. These questions carry 4 options each from which candidate have to choose one correct option.

Exam Duration – DU JAT BBA entrance exam is conducted for the duration of 120 minutes or 2 hours. Candidates will have to solve the question paper in the stipulated time as there is an automatic timer running on the screen. After the time runs out the screen will shut automatically and candidate won’t be able to solve the questions further.

Also Read – DU JAT 2020 BBA Exam Syllabus

No. of Questions – There are 100 questions in the DU JAT exam. Each section comprises of 25 questions and candidates will have to solve 100 questions in 120 minutes. This means that a lot of practice is required to match the speed and accuracy to crack the exam.

No. of Sections – There are total 4 sections in the exam. The exam is in English language. Candidates’ aptitude will be tested on the basis of the sections namely - Quantitative Ability, General English, Business & General Awareness, and Reasoning & Analytical Ability.

Marking Scheme – Each question in the DU JAT exam carries 4 marks. There is a negative marking of -1 mark for attempting a wrong question. This means that the entire exam carries 400 marks and for each incorrect questions attempted, -1 mark will be deducted. No mark will be deducted for un-attempted questions.

DU JAT 2020 Exam Pattern Highlights

Here are some important DU JAT 2020 exam pattern highlights:-

Exam Components DU JAT Exam Pattern Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) No. of Sections 4 sections No. of Questions 100 questions Mode of Exam Online (Computer-based) Exam Duration 120 minutes Marking Scheme +4 for correct option -1 for incorrect option

To know more about BBA entrance exam, colleges, courses keep visiting Jagranjosh.com!