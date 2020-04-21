DU JAT 2020 BBA/BBE/BBS Syllabus | Find out list of Important Topics to Prepare

University of Delhi has a distinct Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) entrance exam for admission to three major undergraduate-level management courses named Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and B.A. (Honours) in Economics/BBE. It is an online/computer-based test conducted by Nation Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of DU for the aspirants willing to seek admission in any of the above mentioned courses.

In this article, you will find out DUJAT exam syllabus, and important highlights of the DU JAT exam patter to understand the entrance exam structure. Carefully read detailed list of the topics expected in the exam this year:-

DU JAT 2020 Exam Pattern

DU JAT is an online/computer-based exam conducted in morning and afternoon session on the same day.

DU JAT is conducted for the duration of 120 minutes (2 hours), and carries 100 MCQ based questions with 4 options each.

There are 4 sections in the exam namely – Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal ability, Reasoning, and General Awareness.

Each question carries 4 marks and for choosing wrong option, there is a penalty of -1 mark per question.

DU JAT 2020 Syllabus – List of Important Topics

DU JAT entrance exam tests the aptitude of the candidates on their technical and managerial skills. Therefore, the questions are generally asked to test the calculation speed, time management skills, managerial skills to ensure that the candidate is apt for getting admission in the premier courses at DU. Find out the list of important topics expected from each section in the exam.

DU JAT Quantitative Ability Syllabus

Numbers

Averages & Percentages,

Roots, Indices, Surds,

Simple & Compound Interest,

Profit & Loss,

Algebraic Formulae,

Linear & Quadratic Equations,

Ratio & Proportion,

Partnership,

Mixtures & Alligations,

Time, Speed & Distance,

Work Related Problems,

Pipes & Cisterns,

Geometry: Lines, Angles & Triangles, Polygons,

Circles & Mensuration,

Permutations & Combinations,

Probability,

Determinants,

Vectors,

Integration and Differentiation.

DU JAT Business & General Awareness Syllabus

Taglines,

Company/Business entities,

Days and Dates,

Government and Politics,

International Bodies/News,

Literature and Media,

Personalities,

Science & Technology,

Sports and Movies,

Arts & Music,

Indian History and World History,

Business and Economy,

Awards and Honors,

Brands,

Logos,

Trade/Business terminologies,

Personalities,

Books & authors

DU JAT General English Syllabus

Antonyms-Synonyms,

Foreign Words Noun & Pronoun Errors,

Subject-Verb Agreement,

Reading Comprehension,

Inference based passages Syllogisms,

Logical Consistency,

Deductive Reasoning

Idioms & Phrases,

Analogies,

Prepositions and Conjunctions,

Tenses, Modifiers & Parallelism

DU JAT Reasoning and Analytical Ability Syllabus

Groups & Conditionality,

Logical Series,

Selection Criteria,

Sequential O/P Tracing,

Analogies, Odd one out,

Logical Puzzles,

Calendar

Coding & Decoding,

Symbol Based Logic,

Family Tree & Directions,

Arrangements: Linear, Circular, Matrix Arrangements

