DU JAT 2020 Important Dates – Registration to commence from 8th June

National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of Delhi University has shared the revised schedule for the candidates willing to appear for the exam this year. Due to the spread of Coronavirus pendamic, the exam schedule has been revised so that candidates adhere to the norm of social distancing and are not affected by the novel virus. As per the revised schedule, the registration will finally commence on 8th June 2020 and will extend till 30th June 2020.

In this article, find out important dates or tentative schedule related to DU JAT 2020 registration process, admit card, exam, result and counseling which will be conducted post DU JAT exam result.

DU JAT 2020 Important Dates

DU JAT Exam Events DU JAT Important Dates DU JAT 2020 registration commences June 8 (10:00 am) DU JAT 2020 registration ends June 30 (5:00 pm) DU JAT 2020 Admit Card To be notified DU JAT 2020 exam July 27 to August 10 DU JAT 2020 result To be notified DU JAT 1st Cutoff Admissions August 11 to 14, 2020 DU JAT 2nd Cutoff Admissions August 18 to 20, 2020 DU JAT 3rd Cutoff Admissions August 23 to 25, 2020 DU JAT 4th Cutoff Admissions August 28 to 31, 2020 DU JAT 5th Cutoff Admissions September 3 to 5, 2020 DU JAT Admission against special Cutoff September 8 to 9, 2020

DU JAT 2020 Important Events

DU JAT 2020 important events will help you understand the chronology of the events which are mandatory to follow before the final admission. Take a look at DU JAT important events as mentioned on the website of NTA dedicated to DU JAT exam.

DU JAT Exam Registration – DU JAT exam registration forms are available online. Candidates can start filling DU JAT exam registration forms online available on the NTA official website for the DU JAT exam. The registration for DU JAT Exam will extend till 30th June 2020 tentatively. However, due to the spread of COVID19 and the grim situation in the economy, the dates are subject to change keeping safety of everyone in the picture.

DU JAT Admit Card 2020 - National Testing Agency (NTA) is the exam conducting body and also responsible for issuing the admit card for the DU JAT Exam. Candidates who register successfully for the DU JAT exam after paying an application fee, will be able to download their DU JAT admit card online using the Login ID and Password provided at the time of registration.

DU JAT 2020 - NTA has released DU JAT exam date, and as per the notification, DU JAT exam shall be conducted in online mode from July 27, 2020 to August 10, 2020 for the candidates.

DU JAT Answer Key – NTA has made a practice to release the answer key after the exam is conducted in order to maintain transparency for the candidates. NTA will tentatively release the DU JAT provisional answer key and candidates are free to challenge it within the stipulated time allotted by the exam conducting body. After this process, NTA shall release the final DU JAT answer key.

DU JAT 2020 Result – Another major event is DU JAT 2020 exam is the declaration of the final result. after the exam is conducted. The date has not been notified yet however, the result will be declared around a week after the DU JAT 2020 exam is conducted.

DU JAT Counselling 2020 - Delhi University (DU) conducts DU JAT 2020 counselling after the declaration of the result. This year the DU JAT counselling is expected to be different from the previous years. Candidates will have to fill their choices and later on get their documents verified. In order to confirm the admission, candidates are required to pay requisite DU JAT counseling fees.

