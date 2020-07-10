DU JAT 2020 Registration Extended – Know how to apply for BMS/BFIA/ BBE course

University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration for the DU JAT 2020 exam from 20th June 2020 onwards. The registration date have been extended till 18th July 2020 as per the latest notification released by DU. Candidates interested to apply for the Undergraduate courses such as BBA, BMS, BBE, and BFIA can get registered for the entrance exams through the online registration process which is available at the official website i.e. du.ac.in

Earlier, DU has mentioned that the registration window for the UG, and PG courses will remain open till 4th July 2020 however, due to the spread of Cronavirus, the registration has also been extended for the candidates. Aspirants can apply for the merit based and entrance based exams online only. In this article, find out how to apply for the DU JAT 2020 exam, important dates to remember and application fee.

DU JAT 2020 – Registration Process (Direct Link Available)

Follow these steps to apply for the DU JAT 2020 exam:-

Visit the official website i.e. http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/ Click on Admission 2020 tab provided on the top of the Homepage You will be redirected to another window. There click on “UG Admission Portal 2020”or You can directly click on this link to visit the DU JAT UG courses registration page

DU JAT 2020 Registration - Direct Link | Click Here

Fill in your registered Email ID and Phone no. and then mention the Captcha correctly to create an account on the DU website. After this, you will receive a login ID and Password which you have to again login to the account being created on the DU Admission portal. Fill in the complete DU JAT 2020 application form and upload required images Make sure you upload all the documents that have been asked for the purpose of verification Make DU JAT application Fee payment to complete the registration process.

DU JAT Application Form - Documents Required

Here is a list of important personal information related documents which are necessary to be uploaded. Take a look at them and keep them ready at the time of filling the DU JAT application form:-

Aadhar Card: This is required while filling personal identification details.

Email ID and Contact No.

Scanned photograph and signature according to the size mentioned in the form.

Academic Record (X and XII mark sheets)

Important Documents and Size Specification

Important Documents Format Max/Min Size Class 10th Board Certificate for Date of Birth .jpg or jpeg or pdf 75 KB / 150 KB Class XII Board Marksheet .jpg or jpeg or pdf 75 KB / 150 KB Photograph .jpg or jpeg 20KB / 50 KB Sports Certificate (if any) .jpg or jpeg or png 75KB / 500 KB ECA Certificate .jpg or jpeg 75KB / 500 KB

DU JAT 2020 - Application Fee

Here is the complete information about the DU JAT Registration fee that candidates must pay to complete the registration process. The DU JAT registration for the merit based courses and for the Entrance based courses is being conducted in completely online mode and aspirants need to pay the application fee also in online mode only. Take a look at the details of the DU JAT application fee as mentioned below:-

Category DU JAT Application Fee General Category INR 750 Scheduled Category/ Scheduled Tribe INR 300 Physically-Handicapped Applicants INR 300

