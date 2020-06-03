DU JAT 2020 Selection Procedure | Counselling Process for BMS, BBE, and BFIA

Delhi University conducts DU JAT selection process after NTA conducts DU JAT entrance exam for the candidates in online mode. Once the DU JAT result is out, the counselling process in offline mode begins for the shortlisted candidates. On the basis of the DU JAT 2020 result Delhi University calls candidates for further rounds of selection. In this article find out the admission procedure to get admission in BBE, BMS, and BFIA course. In addition know details of counseling session, documents required for verification, counselling schedule and other relevant details.

DU JAT 2020 Selection Process

A lot of things have changed this year due to the spread of Coronavirus. From the dates of registration to the exam date, the schedule has been delayed keeping in view the safety and health of the candidates first. DU JAT 2020 will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), however, the selection process would be conducted by DU for the aspirants being shortlisted. Take a look at the step to find out how to participate in the selection process post the declaration of DU JAT results:-

Visit the official website of DU to enrol for DU JAT participating colleges Choose order of preferences of course and colleges while filling the DUJAT online application form Remember that the final allotment of DU colleges and course will be done on the basis of ranks scored in DU JAT 2020 exam as against the availability of seats in the college chosen by you. In the counseling session candidates will be called for seat allotment on the basis of ranks received and their personal preferences filled in the online application form.

DU JAT 2020 Counselling Process

The University of Delhi conducts counseling for the Entrance-based tests to allot the seats for admission. Here are complete details about the DU JAT counseling process:-

Candidates with higher rank/score will be called first for the counselling session. After the first round of counselling session, Delhi University will release a new cut off list on the official website to fill the remaining seats. After the selection of college and course, candidates are required to appear for the document verification wherein a list of documents has to be presented at the nodal office in DU.

DU JAT Document Verification

It is important for the candidates to present original documents for verification at the participating college to the invigilator present at the center. The candidates are also expected to submit the photocopies of the originals in the college. After the document verification at the center, the same documents are also checked by the Principal of the college where the aspirant seeks final admission. Find out which documents are important for admission to undergraduate course:-

Take a look at the list of documents required for verification at the participating college:-

Admit card of DU JAT 2020 along with attested photograph One attested copy of Senior Secondary examination marksheet Original documents of qualification Certificate of category DU JAT 2020 scorecard DU JAT 2020 admit card Photographs (5 to 6 passport size) Photocopy set of all the above mentioned

After the documents are verified, candidates will get time of 2-3 days to make fee payment to reserve the fee. If the candidate did not pay the fee within stipulated time, the seat shall stand cancelled and will be allotted to other candidates in the waiting list. The admission fee payment has to be done online through the login ID and password of the DU portal.

