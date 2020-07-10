DU JAT 2020 Test Centers – Know Test Cities, Exam Day Instructions

Delhi University conducts DU JAT 2020 entrance exam for admission to the Undergraduate level courses. These courses include entrance exam for management courses such as BMS, BBE, BFIA among other courses. The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA) is at the helm of organizing the entrance exam on the behalf of the University of Delhi, New Delhi. In this article, you will find out the list of DU JAT test centers which has been released for the applicants by the university.

Applicants are asked to choose the test center as per their convenience from the list of the cities that are shown in the drop down box while filling the DU JAT online application form. In all 24 states have been selected where the DU JAT entrance exam will be organised. Take a list at the list of DU JAT test centers here:-

DU JAT 2020 Test Centers/Cities

Here is the complete list of all the cities that have been shortlisted by NTA for conducting DU JAT Exam for the candidates. Find out if your state/city has made it to the list of DU JAT 2020 test centers:-

S.No. Test City S.No. Test City 1. Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar 13. Jaipur 2. Amritsar 14. Jammu 3. Bangalore 15. Kolkata 4. Bhopal 16. Mumbai/Navi Mumbai 5. Bhubaneswar 17. Nagpur 6. Chandigarh/Mohali 18. Patna 7. Chennai 19. Raipur 8. Dehradun 20. Ranchi 9. Delhi NCR 21. Shimla 10. Guwahati 22. Srinagar (J&K) 11. Hyderabad 23. Thiruvananthapuram 12. Imphal 24. Varanasi

Apart from the test cities mentioned above, there are total 7 cities which are a part of Delhi NCR region:-

Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sahibabad, and Ghaziabad.

All these cities have been considered as one city i.e. Delhi and it is at the discretion of NTA to allocate the test center to the aspirant depending upon the application they receive for appearing in the DU JAT 2020 exam.

