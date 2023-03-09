DU Recruitment Exam 2021 Exam Date Extended: Check Revised Schedule & Other Details Here

NTA DU Recruitment 2021 Exam Dates Revised: The NTA DU Recruitment Exam 2023 has a new schedule for non-teaching positions. Candidates can view the official notification on the NTA Recruitment website at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates can refrer to the article below for details such as revised exam dates, admit card and others.

NTA DU Recruitment Exam 2021 Last Date Extended: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a revised schedule for the NTA DU Recruitment Exam 2021, specifically for non-teaching posts. The revised schedule can be accessed by candidates on the official website of NTA Recruitment at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The revised schedule states that the Delhi University Recruitment Examination 2021 will be conducted from March 18 to March 21, 2023, for the positions of Laboratory Attendant, Junior Assistant/Junior Assistant (Store), Library Attendant, Senior Assistant, and Assistant posts. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on March 16, 17, 18, and 19, 2023.

Candidates who have applied for the exam will receive their city intimation slip online 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The admit card will be released three days before the exam date, mentioning details such as the date, time, exam center, and instructions for the exam.

It is advisable for candidates to visit the official websites of NTA for any further updates on the examination. In case of any queries, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpline numbers- 011-40759000/69227700. To find out more details related to the exam, candidates can check the official site of NTA.

Also Read: DU Recruitment 2023 for 89 Assistant Professor Posts

NTA Delhi University Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

The following table compares the original and revised days and dates for the NTA DU Recruitment Exam 2021 for non-teaching positions:

Post Post Name Earlier days and dates Revised days and dates P0103 Laboratory Attendant 18.03.2023 (Saturday) 18.03.2023 (Saturday) P0201/ P0203 Junior Assistant / Junior Assistant (Store) 19.03.2023 (Sunday) 19.03.2023 (Sunday) P0101 Library Attendant 16.03.2023 (Thursday) 20.03.2023 (Monday) P0605 Senior Assistant 16.03.2023 (Thursday) 20.03.2023 (Monday) P0410 Assistant 17.03.2023 (Friday) 21.03.2023 (Tuesday)

The revised schedule states that the examination for Laboratory Attendant and Junior Assistant/Junior Assistant (Store) will be conducted on the same day as earlier, while the exam for Library Attendant, Senior Assistant, and Assistant posts has been rescheduled from their earlier dates.

We have shared a step by step procedure to download the Exam Dates revised official notification. However, candidates who wish to seek detailed information regarding DU Non- Teaching Recruitment 2021 can download the official notification from the direct link given below.

Download PDF: NTA DU Recruitment Exam 2021 Last Date Extended Notification

How to Download the Delhi University Recruitment 2021 Revised Schedule Notification?

Step 1: Go to the official recruitment website of NTA i.e., recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Current Events section and click on the link that says ‘Revised schedule for non-Teaching posts in Delhi University Recruitment Exam-2021 - Reg.’

Step 3: The NTA DU Recruitment 2021 Revised Schedule Notification will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the notification and print it for future use.

The applicants must note that the admit card will be available one week before the examination date.The candidates must download the Admit Card and keep a hard copy with them for future reference.