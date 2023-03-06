DU Recruitment 2023: 89 Assistant Professor Posts, Direct Link to Apply Online, Check Exam Date, & Other Details Here

DU LSR Recruitment 2023 : Lady Shri Raam College, Delhi University has released the notification for the DU LSR Recruitment 2023 . Candidates can apply online and check related information from the official website of Delhi University i.e., colrec.uod.ac.in For more information on how to apply and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

DU Recruitment 2023: Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), affiliated with Delhi University, is set to recruit 89 assistant professors in 2023. LSR, which is known for its academic excellence and has been ranked as one of the best colleges in India, has released a notification inviting applications for the position of assistant professor in various departments.

The positions are available in different subjects, including Commerce, Economics, English, Journalism, Psychology, Political Science, Sociology, and others.

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria for the assistant professor positions require the candidates to have a Ph.D. degree or a Master's degree in the relevant subject from a recognized university or institution. Candidates should also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) or a similar test accredited by the UGC.

DU LSR Recruitment 2023 Application Process:

Interested candidates can apply for the positions online through the official website of LSR. The application process requires candidates to provide their personal and educational details, along with relevant documents, as per the instructions provided. The application process has commenced and the last date for submitting the application form is March 27, 2023.

DU Assistant Professor Recruitment Application Fee:

To apply for Delhi University recruitment, applicants are required to pay a fee of ₹500. However, this fee is waived for candidates belonging to certain categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD), and women. In other words, SC/ST/PwD and women applicants are not required to pay the application fee.

How to Apply for DU Recruitment 2023?

Go to the official website located at colrec.uod.ac.in. Sign up and complete the application form. Applicants must create an account and provide all the required information in the application form. Submit the application fee. Upload all necessary documents. Applicants must submit all necessary documents such as academic records, identification, and other requirements. Keep a physical copy of the application for future reference. After completing the application process, it is important to save and print a physical copy of the application form for future reference or in case of further inquiries.

Candidates can also apply online from the direct link given below

DU LSR Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The recruitment notification by Lady Shri Ram College for Women to hire 89 assistant professors is a great opportunity for candidates who are looking for a career in the field of higher education. The eligibility criteria, pay scale, application process, and selection process are all clearly mentioned in the notification, making it easy for candidates to apply for the positions. Interested candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and apply before the last date.

Candidates can also refer to the official notification given below to get more detailed information about the DU Assistant Professor Vacancy 2023 online Forms

Download: DU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates must apply online much before the deadline to avoid the last moment rush. Candidates must note that no application will be accepted once the deadline to apply for DU Recruitment 2023 is over.