DU SOL Admit Card 2025 OUT at sol.du.ac.in; Download December Exam Hall Ticket PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 9, 2025, 10:54 IST

DU Admit Card 2025 OUT: Delhi University (DU) has released the SOL admit cards for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the DU admit card 2025.

Delhi University Admit Card 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) has issued the main exam admit cards for December 2025 exams for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom and other exams. Delhi University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- sol.du.ac.in.All students who are going to sit in these exams can check and download their DU SOL admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the Delhi University admit card PDF, students must enter their roll or registration numbers.

Delhi University SOL Admit Card 2025

As per the latest update, Delhi University released the admit cards for the UG and PG semester exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- sol.du.ac.in

Click here

How to Download the Delhi University Admit Card PDF?

To help students access their hall tickets easily, DU releases the admit cards online on its official portal. Before downloading, candidates must keep their roll number and date of birth ready. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the Delhi University admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- sol.du.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examinations’ and click on the ‘Admit’ option available on the menu bar.

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Show’.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on DU Hall Ticket

The DU hall ticket contains all the essential information required for appearing in the examination. Students should carefully verify each detail to ensure there are no errors. Below are the key particulars mentioned on the DU Hall Ticket.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

Delhi University: Highlights 

Delhi University is a central university located in Delhi, India. It was founded in 1922 by an Act of the Central Legislative Assembly and is recognised as an Institute of Eminence (IoE) by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The President of India is the Visitor, the Vice-President is the Chancellor and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India is the Pro-Chancellor of the University. 

Delhi University Overview

University Name

University of Delhi

Established

1922

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Official Website

du.ac.in

