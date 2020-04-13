DUJAT 2020 BBA Previous Year Papers | Free Download Available | Get Direct Link

DUJAT is a national level entrance exam conducted for admission to professional undergraduate programme that offers admission to courses such as BMS, BBE, and BFIA. The DUJAT entrance exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of University of Delhi colleges. This year, DUJAT entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted between June 2 and June 9 in multiple slots across various test centers.

Candidates can seek admission to following courses:

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS),

Bachelor of Business Administration(Financial Investment Analysis) - BFIA

BA (Hons) in Business Economics - BBE

DUJAT Exam Pattern

DUJAT 2020 BBA exam pattern is an important consideration for the aspirants to prepare for the exam. Here are important highlights about the DUJAT Exam pattern.

2020 pattern includes 100 questions from four sections – Quantitative Ability, Reasoning and Analytical Ability, General English and Business and General Awareness. The test paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) which candidates need to solve within 2 hours. The test carries total 400 marks. Candidates can check the detailed DU JAT 2020 pattern below. The question paper will only available in the English language. For every single correct answer candidates will be awarded 3 marks and for every wrong answer 1 mark will be deducted.

DUJAT 2020 Exam Pattern – Important Highlights

DU JAT exam components DUJAT Exam Details Exam mode Computer-based exam Total number of questions 100 questions Medium English Type of questions MCQs with 4 option each Number of sections Four (Quantitative Ability, Reasoning and Analytical Ability, General English and Business and General Awareness) Negative Marking Yes Exam Duration 2 hours

For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded 4 marks each and for choosing a wrong option, -1 will be deducted.

DUJAT 2020 BBA Previous Year Papers

You can download DUJAT previous year papers from the direct link provided below:

DUJAT 2020 Previous Year Papers – Download Here

Should you refer to DUJAT Previous Year Papers?

Previous Year papers are available for the aspirants both online and offline (books). It is important to refer to the DUJAT previous year papers because of the following reasons:

Helps you Revise – Previous year papers are one of the reliable sources from where you can revise the syllabus that you have learnt till date. The questions that you read in previous year papers have actually been asked in the exam. While you attempt the paper, make sure that you sit in a real exam setting cut yourself off from the noise around.

Acts as a Mock Test: DUJAT previous year papers should be considered as a mock test that you should attempt 1 or 2 weeks before the D-day. This will give you an overview of your expected performance and the score that you fetch in the exam will show you the room for further improvement. Attempt the previous year papers in one go and do not panic even if you score low.

Motivates the Aspirants – Practicing from the DUJAT 2020 BBA previous year papers will also help the aspirants derive motivation before the actual exam day. A good score in the practice session will imply that you can perform well, however an average score should be taken seriously and work on your weaker areas that need improvement.

Test you Speed and Accuracy – While the D-day doesn’t leave scope for any mistakes as you have to give your best shot, DUJAT previous year papers will give you that platform. You can test you speed and accuracy through them and can apply similar tricks to crack the final exam.

