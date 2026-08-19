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EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Download Final Result PDF at nests.tribal.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 19, 2026, 17:58 IST

EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026: The Eklavya Model Resident School (EMRS) will soon declare the EMRS Tier 2 2026 result for various teaching and non-teaching posts on its official website, nests.tribal.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the EMRS Tier 2 result.

EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026
EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • EMRS Result 2026 will be released shortly on Official Website of EMRS and CBSE.
  • The EMRS written exam was conducted on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026, for 7267 vacancies.
  • Candidates can download the EMRS results using their login details from the official website.

EMRS Result 2026: The Eklavya Model Resident School (EMRS) will soon declare the EMRS Tier 2 result on its official website, i.e., nests.tribal.gov.in. The EMRS Mains results 2026 will be released online for the offline exam conducted on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026. Through this exam, the EMRS will fill 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts such as Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Female Staff Nurse, Principal, Accountant, Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Lab Attendant.

The EMRS released the EMRS Tier 2 2026 answer on May 13, 2026, and accepted the objections by May 17. The board will release the EMRS Tier 2 result after thoroughly examining the objections raised by candidates against the provisional EMRS Tier 2 answer key.

EMRS Tier 2 Result Release Date

This is the first time EMRS has conducted Tier 2, and the Tier 2 paper has both objective and subjective questions, so checking answer sheets can take a bit more time compared to OMR checking. But now CBSE has released the KVS NVS result, so it is expected that CBSE can release the result of EMRS any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the result date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the EMRS Tier 2 2026 Result and its release date.

How to Check EMRS Results?

The EMRS Tier 2 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the EMRS Tier 2 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, nests.tribal.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘EMRS Tier 2 Result’ and click on it.

Step 3: A new window will open; enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.

Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.

EMRS Tier 2 Expected Cutoff 2026

Candidates must go through the EMRS Tier 2 expected cut-off marks to predict their chances of securing success in the written exam. Failing to score marks more than or equivalent to the EMRS Tier 2 exam cut-off will lead to disqualification from the next round. The category-wise EMRS Tier 2 2026 expected cutoff is given below:

EMRS PGT Tier 2 Expected Cut Off 2026

Subjects

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

English

67-72

62-68

60-65

57-62

50-55

Maths

70-75

67-72

65-70

60-65

58-63

Chemistry

65-70

60-65

60-65

55-60

50-55

Physics

70-75

65-70

60-65

55-60

50-55

EMRS TGT Tier 2 Expected Cut Off 2026

Subjects

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

English

72-76

70-75

66-72

60-65

55-60

Maths

75-80

72-78

70-75

65-70

62-67

Science

70-75

68-73

62-68

60-65

55-60
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 19, 2026, 17:58 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Result can be released mid August

    As per the official notice avaible on the CBSE website, the EMRS Tier 2 result will be relased in phase-wise manner by the mid of August 2026. In the notice it is also mentioned that the evalution of descriptive answer sheet is at advanced stage. 

  • Aug 19, 2026, 17:28 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026: Objection Window Closed on May 17

    The EMRS closed the objection window on May 17, 2026. It gave test-takers a chance to formally challenge any answer they believed was incorrect. The final result will be prepared only after subject experts review every valid challenge. If you submitted an objection, its outcome will be reflected in the final answer key, which is expected to be published alongside or just before the result itself.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 16:49 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Answer Key Released on May 13

    The Eklavya Model Resident School (EMRS) released the EMRS Tier 2 provisional answer key on May 13. The candidates could download the answer key after logging in through their login ID and password. The answer key helps candidates compare their answers with the official responses and calculate their expected scores. It also gives an idea about their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the recruitment process.

  • Aug 19, 2026, 16:24 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Exam Conducted in March 2026

    The EMRS Tier 2 exam was conducted on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026, at various exam centres across the country. The exam was held in two shifts. The post-wise exam schedule is given below:

    Post Name Exam Date Exam Shift
    Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) 22nd March 2026
    9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 22nd March 2026
    2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    Female Staff Nurse 23rd March 2026
    9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    Principal 23rd March 2026
    2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    Accountant 23rd March 2026
    2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    Hostel Warden 24th March 2026
    9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
    Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 24th March 2026
    2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
    Lab Attendant 25th March 2026
    9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
  • Aug 19, 2026, 16:19 IST

    EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 LIVE: Result Expected Today

    The EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 is expected to be released today on the official website of EMRS. Candidates who appeared in the exam held on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026 can check their EMRS results online once the link is activated.

Details Mentioned on EMRS Tier 2 Scorecard PDF

EMRS will soon release the EMRS Tier 2 result 2026 scorecard on its official website. The EMRS Tier 2 Scorecard PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

EMRS Selection Process 2026

The EMRS selection process helps the candidates to understand the exact test requirements and plan their strategy accordingly. It comprises four stages, which are given below

  • Tier 1 Written Examination

  • Tier 2 Written Examination

  • Interview (only for few posts)

  • Document Verification

  • Final Merit List

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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