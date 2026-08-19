EMRS Tier 2 Result 2026 Live: Download Final Result PDF at nests.tribal.gov.in- Link Active Shortly

EMRS Result 2026: The Eklavya Model Resident School (EMRS) will soon declare the EMRS Tier 2 result on its official website, i.e., nests.tribal.gov.in. The EMRS Mains results 2026 will be released online for the offline exam conducted on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026. Through this exam, the EMRS will fill 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts such as Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Female Staff Nurse, Principal, Accountant, Hostel Warden, Junior Secretariat Assistant and Lab Attendant.

The EMRS released the EMRS Tier 2 2026 answer on May 13, 2026, and accepted the objections by May 17. The board will release the EMRS Tier 2 result after thoroughly examining the objections raised by candidates against the provisional EMRS Tier 2 answer key.

EMRS Tier 2 Result Release Date

This is the first time EMRS has conducted Tier 2, and the Tier 2 paper has both objective and subjective questions, so checking answer sheets can take a bit more time compared to OMR checking. But now CBSE has released the KVS NVS result, so it is expected that CBSE can release the result of EMRS any time soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the board regarding the result date. Keep checking this space for the latest updates about the EMRS Tier 2 2026 Result and its release date.

How to Check EMRS Results?

The EMRS Tier 2 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below to check and download the EMRS Tier 2 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, nests.tribal.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘EMRS Tier 2 Result’ and click on it.

Step 3: A new window will open; enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The result PDF will appear;check the results and download it.

Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.

EMRS Tier 2 Expected Cutoff 2026

Candidates must go through the EMRS Tier 2 expected cut-off marks to predict their chances of securing success in the written exam. Failing to score marks more than or equivalent to the EMRS Tier 2 exam cut-off will lead to disqualification from the next round. The category-wise EMRS Tier 2 2026 expected cutoff is given below:

EMRS PGT Tier 2 Expected Cut Off 2026

Subjects UR EWS OBC SC ST English 67-72 62-68 60-65 57-62 50-55 Maths 70-75 67-72 65-70 60-65 58-63 Chemistry 65-70 60-65 60-65 55-60 50-55 Physics 70-75 65-70 60-65 55-60 50-55

EMRS TGT Tier 2 Expected Cut Off 2026