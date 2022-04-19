EPFO Result 2022: Important Notice (OUT) for Rejected candidates, Check Here

EPFO Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice for the candidates who were rejected in UPSC EPFO Result 2022. Candidates can download the notice from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, candidates who were rejected in the written exam of UPSC EPFO 2022 can represent their rejection in accordance with the criteria and modalities adopted for shortlisting the post. The last date of submitting the applications is 3 May 2022. Candidates can submit applications with the substantive ground (s)/ reason(s) to (SOSPC2.UPSC@NIC.IN) by 03 May 2022. Mails received after this date would not be opened.

would not be opened, considered or entertained. All the representations would be examined and if in any case the grounds/reasons indicated therein are found to be correct as per criteria and modalities adopted, such applications would be shortlisted and rejections of others would be maintained. Thereafter, revised and updated scrutiny details would be uploaded in this space. No individual replies would be given to any of these e-mails.

This drive was conducted to recruit 421 vacancies for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization against advertisement number 51/2020. The application process for the same was started on 11 January 2020 and ended on January 31, 2020. The written exam result was declared on October 8, 2021.

Download UPSC EPFO Result 2022 Notice