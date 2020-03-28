ESIC Faridabad Interview Schedule 2020 for Professor Posts Released @esic.nic.in, Check Details Here

ESIC Faridabad Interview Schedule 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad has released the Interview Schedule for the posts of Professor on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the Professor posts can check the Interview Schedule on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the short notification according to which the interview for the posts of Professor/Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts will be conducted on 30-03-2020 for Paediatreics and on 03-04-2020 for Paediatrics and TB and Chest.

Notification further says that the interview will be held through Electronic Media in the view of lCOVID-19. Interested candidates may send scanned copy of their dossiers on the mail id given in the short notification. Candidates can check the short notification for details of the notification and interview details.



It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi had notified for the recruitment of the Professor/Associate Professor and Assistant Professor posts on its official website.

