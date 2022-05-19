ESIC IMO 2022 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: May 19, 2022 16:06 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2022 16:12 IST
ESIC IMO 2022 Cut-Off Marks: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam on 30th March 2022 to fill up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam Result & Final Cut-Off Marks have been released. The ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam included questions from Section I: General Medicine & Paediatrics and Section II: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine.

A total number of 3702 candidates have been shortlisted for Part-II Interview on the basis of their performance in Part – I Written Exam. The list of shortlisted candidates for ESIC IMO Interview 2022 (in Roll No. order) for the post of IMO Gr. II has been provided below. The schedule for the ESIC IMO Interview 2022 is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, we have shared the ESIC IMO 2022 Official Category-wise Qualifying Marks & Cut-off Marks (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS).

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Dates

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Start Date

31st December 2021

ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Last Date

31st January 2022 (till 11:59 PM)

ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam

30th March 2022

ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam Result

18th May 2022

ESIC IMO 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC IMO 2022 Selection Process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC is a two-stage process that includes a Written Exam and Interview. The Written Exam will be held in online mode. It will include Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for a total of 200 marks. It will consist of two sections of 100 marks each. Section I will include questions from General Medicine & Pediatrics while Section II will include questions from Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine.

ESIC IMO 2022 Online Written Exam Pattern

Section

Syllabus

Marks per Question

No. of Questions

Total Duration

 

Section I:

General Medicine & Pediatrics (100 Marks)

1. General Medicine

1 Mark per Question

80 Questions

 

 

   

     2 Hours

2. Pediatrics

1 Mark per Question

20 Questions

 

Section II:

Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine (100 Marks)

1. Surgery

1 Mark per Question

34 Questions

2. Gynaecology & Obstetrics

1 Mark per Question

33 Questions

3. Preventive & Social Medicine

 

1 Mark per Question

 

33 Questions

 

Total

200 Marks

200 Questions

 

 

ESIC IMO 2022 Qualifying Marks Category-wise Official

As per the official notification released by ESIC, the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the Part-I Written Exam for the post of Insurance Medical Office Gr. II (IMO Gr. II) is as follows:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200 Marks

UR

90

OBC & EWS

80

SC & ST

70

PWD

60

NOTE: The Minimum Qualifying Marks are 45% for UR, 40% for OBC/EWS, 35% for SC/ST and 30% for PWD

ESIC IMO 2022 Cut-Off Marks Category-wise Official

Particulars

Category

PWD Category

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Category C

Category D & E

Cut-Off

130.2083

110.4167

94.7917

119.7917

112.5000

73.9583

68.7500

What next after ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam?

ESIC IMO 2022 Interview

The candidates will be shortlisted for the Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination. The final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper – I (200 Marks) and Interview (50 Marks).

NOTE: Candidates will be shortlisted for Interview in the following ratio:

No. of Vacancies

No. of Candidates to be shortlisted for Interview

1

5

2

8

3 or more

3 times the number of vacancies

Check List of candidates shortlisted for Part-II Interview for IMO Grade-II

