ESIC IMO 2022 Final Cut-Off Released: Check Category-wise Marks (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

ESIC IMO 2022 Cut-Off Marks: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam on 30th March 2022 to fill up 1120 Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) vacancies in ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam Result & Final Cut-Off Marks have been released. The ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam included questions from Section I: General Medicine & Paediatrics and Section II: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine.

A total number of 3702 candidates have been shortlisted for Part-II Interview on the basis of their performance in Part – I Written Exam. The list of shortlisted candidates for ESIC IMO Interview 2022 (in Roll No. order) for the post of IMO Gr. II has been provided below. The schedule for the ESIC IMO Interview 2022 is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, we have shared the ESIC IMO 2022 Official Category-wise Qualifying Marks & Cut-off Marks (Gen/SC/ST/OBC/EWS).

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Dates

ESIC IMO 2022 Important Events Important Dates ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Start Date 31st December 2021 ESIC IMO 2022 Online Registration Last Date 31st January 2022 (till 11:59 PM) ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam 30th March 2022 ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam Result 18th May 2022

ESIC IMO 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC IMO 2022 Selection Process for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) in ESIC is a two-stage process that includes a Written Exam and Interview. The Written Exam will be held in online mode. It will include Objective Type Multiple Choice questions for a total of 200 marks. It will consist of two sections of 100 marks each. Section I will include questions from General Medicine & Pediatrics while Section II will include questions from Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine.

ESIC IMO 2022 Online Written Exam Pattern

Section Syllabus Marks per Question No. of Questions Total Duration Section I: General Medicine & Pediatrics (100 Marks) 1. General Medicine 1 Mark per Question 80 Questions 2 Hours 2. Pediatrics 1 Mark per Question 20 Questions Section II: Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics & Preventive & Social Medicine (100 Marks) 1. Surgery 1 Mark per Question 34 Questions 2. Gynaecology & Obstetrics 1 Mark per Question 33 Questions 3. Preventive & Social Medicine 1 Mark per Question 33 Questions Total 200 Marks 200 Questions

ESIC IMO 2022 Qualifying Marks Category-wise Official

As per the official notification released by ESIC, the category-wise minimum qualifying marks in the Part-I Written Exam for the post of Insurance Medical Office Gr. II (IMO Gr. II) is as follows:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200 Marks UR 90 OBC & EWS 80 SC & ST 70 PWD 60

NOTE: The Minimum Qualifying Marks are 45% for UR, 40% for OBC/EWS, 35% for SC/ST and 30% for PWD

ESIC IMO 2022 Cut-Off Marks Category-wise Official

Particulars Category PWD Category UR SC ST OBC EWS Category C Category D & E Cut-Off 130.2083 110.4167 94.7917 119.7917 112.5000 73.9583 68.7500

What next after ESIC IMO 2022 Written Exam?

ESIC IMO 2022 Interview

The candidates will be shortlisted for the Interview on the basis of their performance in the Written Examination. The final selection will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper – I (200 Marks) and Interview (50 Marks).

NOTE: Candidates will be shortlisted for Interview in the following ratio:

No. of Vacancies No. of Candidates to be shortlisted for Interview 1 5 2 8 3 or more 3 times the number of vacancies

Check List of candidates shortlisted for Part-II Interview for IMO Grade-II