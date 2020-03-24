ESIC Interview 2020 for the Senior Resident Posts Postponed @esic.nic.in, Check Latest Update Here

ESIC Interview 2020 Postponed: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has postponed the Senior Resident and Specialist Posts Interview schedule on its official website. All the candidates who have to appear for the ESIC Senior Resident and Specialist Posts Interview can check the short notification on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the walk-in-interview for the recruitment of the posts of Full Time Specialists/Part time Specialist/Senior Resident/Ayurvedic Physician and Homeopathic Physician which was scheduled on 25 March 2020 has been postponed.

Notice further said that Interview has been postponed due to the lockdown of Bareilly.

Candidates applied for the notification can check the same on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) had issued the notification for the recruitment of the posts of Full Time Specialists/Part time Specialist/Senior Resident/Ayurvedic Physician and Homeopathic Physician on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the above posts can check the short notification on the official website. You can check the notification also with the link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Interview 2020 Short Notification





ESIC Interview 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link Postponement of Written Test & Walk-In-Interviews of the Vice-Principal & Tutors displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new window which will display the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the posts of Full Time Specialists/Part time Specialist/Senior Resident/Ayurvedic Physician and Homeopathic Physician.