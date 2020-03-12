ESIC Karnataka Nursing Tutor Interview 2020 Postponed @esic.nic.in, Check Latest Update Here

ESIC Karnataka Nursing Tutor Interview 2020 Postponed: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Karnataka has postponed the Nursing Tutors and Vice Principal Written Test and Interview schedule on its official website. All the candidates who have to appear for the ESIC Nursing Tutor and Vice President posts written exam/Interview can check the short notification on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), has released the short notification on 11 March 2020 and said that in view of suspected Corona virus (COVID-19), the Written test and interview for the posts of Nursing Tutors and Vice-Principal Scheduled on 16/17 March 2020 has been postponed. Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has said that the dates have been postponed till further orders.

It is noted that Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Nursing Tutors and Vice-Principal Posts in the Karnataka region. Earlier Written Exam and Interview was scheduled on 05/06 March 2020.

Candidates who have applied for the above posts can check the short notification on the official website. You can check the notification also with the link given below.

ESIC Karnataka Nursing Tutor Interview 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link Postponement of Written Test & Walk-In-Interviews of the Vice-Principal & Tutors displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new window which will display the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the Nursing Tutors and Vice-Principal Posts in Karnataka region. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.