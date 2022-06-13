ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022: Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC SSO Phase-1 Written Exam. Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks for Gen/OBC/SC/ExS/PwD.

Updated: Jun 13, 2022 11:42 IST
ESIC SSO Cut Off 2022 Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks
ESIC SSO Cut Off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up 93 vacancies of the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test.

In this article, we share the ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022 for Phase-1 Prelims in detail for candidates to know the ESIC SSO Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks for Gen/OBC/SC/ExS/PwD..

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date

11th March 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

12th March 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

12th April 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date

17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam

11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam

To Be Announced

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests)

No. of Ques.

Max. Marks

Duration

Medium

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Hindi & English

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

Hindi & English

Total

100

100

 

 

ESIC SSO Qualifying Marks 2022

Name of Tests

Category

General (UR)

OBC & EWS

SC/ST/Ex-S

PWD

Phase 1 (Prelims)

45%

40%

35%

30%

ESIC SSO Expected Cut-Off 2022

The official cut-off marks for ESIC SSO will be released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) soon along with the result. Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks for ESIC SSO Prelims 2022.

Category

ESIC SSO Cut Off 2022 (Expected)

UR

69-73

SC

60-64

OBC

63-67

Ex. Servicemen

50-54

PWD category A (VI)

57-61

PWD category B (HI)

28-32

PWD category C (LD)

52-56

PWD category D & E

28-32

Also Read: ESIC SSO 2022: Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary

ESIC SSO Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2018)

Categories

English Language (30 Marks)

Quantitative Aptitude (35 Marks)

Reasoning Ability (35 Marks)

UR

13.50

15.75

15.75

OBC

12.00

14.00

14.00

Ex. Servicemen

10.50

12.25

12.25

SC

10.50

12.25

12.25

PWD category A (VI)

9.00

10.50

10.50

PWD category B (HI)

9.00

10.50

10.50

PWD category C (LD)

9.00

10.50

10.50

PWD category D & E 

9.00

10.50

10.50

ST

10.50

10.50

10.50

Also Read: ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

