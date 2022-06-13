ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022: Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

ESIC SSO Cut Off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up 93 vacancies of the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test.

In this article, we share the ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022 for Phase-1 Prelims in detail for candidates to know the ESIC SSO Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks for Gen/OBC/SC/ExS/PwD..

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam To Be Announced

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Ques. Max. Marks Duration Medium English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Total 100 100

ESIC SSO Qualifying Marks 2022

Name of Tests Category General (UR) OBC & EWS SC/ST/Ex-S PWD Phase 1 (Prelims) 45% 40% 35% 30%

ESIC SSO Expected Cut-Off 2022

The official cut-off marks for ESIC SSO will be released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) soon along with the result. Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks for ESIC SSO Prelims 2022.

Category ESIC SSO Cut Off 2022 (Expected) UR 69-73 SC 60-64 OBC 63-67 Ex. Servicemen 50-54 PWD category A (VI) 57-61 PWD category B (HI) 28-32 PWD category C (LD) 52-56 PWD category D & E 28-32

ESIC SSO Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2018)

Categories English Language (30 Marks) Quantitative Aptitude (35 Marks) Reasoning Ability (35 Marks) UR 13.50 15.75 15.75 OBC 12.00 14.00 14.00 Ex. Servicemen 10.50 12.25 12.25 SC 10.50 12.25 12.25 PWD category A (VI) 9.00 10.50 10.50 PWD category B (HI) 9.00 10.50 10.50 PWD category C (LD) 9.00 10.50 10.50 PWD category D & E 9.00 10.50 10.50 ST 10.50 10.50 10.50

