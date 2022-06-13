ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022: Check Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks

ESIC SSO Cut Off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up 93 vacancies of the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test.
In this article, we share the ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022 for Phase-1 Prelims in detail for candidates to know the ESIC SSO Prelims Expected & Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks for Gen/OBC/SC/ExS/PwD..
ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date
|
11th March 2022
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
12th March 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
12th April 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date
|
17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam
|
11th June 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam
|
To Be Announced
ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern
Phase 1: Preliminary Exam
|
Name of the Test (Objective Tests)
|
No. of Ques.
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Hindi & English
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Hindi & English
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
|
ESIC SSO Qualifying Marks 2022
|
Name of Tests
|
Category
|
General (UR)
|
OBC & EWS
|
SC/ST/Ex-S
|
PWD
|
Phase 1 (Prelims)
|
45%
|
40%
|
35%
|
30%
ESIC SSO Expected Cut-Off 2022
The official cut-off marks for ESIC SSO will be released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) soon along with the result. Meanwhile, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks for ESIC SSO Prelims 2022.
|
Category
|
ESIC SSO Cut Off 2022 (Expected)
|
UR
|
69-73
|
SC
|
60-64
|
OBC
|
63-67
|
Ex. Servicemen
|
50-54
|
PWD category A (VI)
|
57-61
|
PWD category B (HI)
|
28-32
|
PWD category C (LD)
|
52-56
|
PWD category D & E
|
28-32
Also Read: ESIC SSO 2022: Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary
ESIC SSO Previous Years’ Cut-Off Marks (2018)
|
Categories
|
English Language (30 Marks)
|
Quantitative Aptitude (35 Marks)
|
Reasoning Ability (35 Marks)
|
UR
|
13.50
|
15.75
|
15.75
|
OBC
|
12.00
|
14.00
|
14.00
|
Ex. Servicemen
|
10.50
|
12.25
|
12.25
|
SC
|
10.50
|
12.25
|
12.25
|
PWD category A (VI)
|
9.00
|
10.50
|
10.50
|
PWD category B (HI)
|
9.00
|
10.50
|
10.50
|
PWD category C (LD)
|
9.00
|
10.50
|
10.50
|
PWD category D & E
|
9.00
|
10.50
|
10.50
|
ST
|
10.50
|
10.50
|
10.50
Also Read: ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked