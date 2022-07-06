ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022: Check Prelims Final Cut-Off Marks Category-wise

ESIC SSO Cut Off 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up 93 vacancies of the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

For the post of SSO, total 1112 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II – Main Exam on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Pre. Exam. The Main Exam for the post of SSO will be conducted on 23rd July 2022.

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test.

In this article, we share the ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022 for Phase-1 Prelims in detail for candidates to know the ESIC SSO Prelims Category-wise Cut Off marks for shortlisting for Phase – II Main exam.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-2 Mains Admit Card Download Date To be released soon ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam 23rd July 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Ques. Max. Marks Duration Medium English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Total 100 100

ESIC SSO Qualifying Marks 2022

Category Test Names English Language (30 Marks) Reasoning Ability (35 Marks) Quantitative Aptitude (35 Marks) Total (100 Marks) SC (35%) 10.5 12.25 12.25 35 ST (35%) 10.5 12.25 12.25 35 OBC/EWS (40%) 12 14 14 40 GENERAL (45%) 13.5 15.75 15.75 45 PWD (30%) 09 10.5 10.5 30 Ex-Servicemen (35%) 10.5 12.25 12.25 35

ESIC SSO Cut-Off 2022

The official cut-off marks for ESIC SSO have been released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) along with the result. Candidates can check the final category-wise cut-off marks for ESIC SSO Prelims 2022.

The list of candidates shortlisted for Phase II Main Exam (in Roll No. Order) along with Marks List of all the candidates for the post of SSO (in Roll No. Order) is also available to download.

Category UR SC ST OBC EWS PWD Category Ex-s B C D&E Cut-off Marks 76.25 68.5 62.75 72.25 72.75 48.75 60.75 46.75 57.5

What next after ESIC SSO Phase-1 Prelims 2022?

Candidates will be asked questions from Reasoning/Intelligence, General/ Economy/ Financial/ Insurance Awareness, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude. The marks obtained in Phase – II will be considered for final selection. The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skills and Descriptive Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase - II.

