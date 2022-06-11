ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up 93 vacancies of the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test.
In this article, we share the ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 for Phase-1 in detail for candidates to know the difficulty level, good attempts, and topics & questions asked in the exam.
ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar
|
Event
|
Date
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date
|
11th March 2022
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
12th March 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
12th April 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date
|
17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam
|
11th June 2022
|
ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam
|
To Be Announced
ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern
Phase 1: Preliminary Exam
|
Name of the Test (Objective Tests)
|
No. of Ques.
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
Medium
|
English Language
|
30
|
30
|
20 minutes
|
English
|
Reasoning Ability
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Hindi & English
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
35
|
20 minutes
|
Hindi & English
|
Total
|
100
|
100
|
|
ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
Reasoning
|
35
|
27-29
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
35
|
26-28
|
Easy-Moderate
|
English Language
|
30
|
23-24
|
Easy-Moderate
|
Total
|
100
|
76-81
|
Easy-Moderate
ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Section-wise Topics & Questions Asked
Check the detailed ESIC SSO Exam Review: Section-wise topics and the number of questions asked in Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Reasoning
Puzzles & Seating Arrangements Questions:
a) Square Based Seating Arrangement (8 persons, 4-In & 4-Out)- 4 to 5 questions
b) Box-based puzzle with variable (7 boxes)- 5 questions
c) Designation-Based Puzzle- 5 questions
d) Year-based puzzle- 4 questions
e) Uncertain Seating Arrangement- 3 questions
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Puzzle and Seating Arrangement
|
20-23
|
Inequality
|
2-4
|
Coding-Decoding
|
2-4
|
Blood Relation
|
1-3
|
Number-based Pair Formation
|
1
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Tabular, Caselet)
|
10-15
|
Arithmetic Word Problem
|
8-10
|
Wrong Number Series
|
3-5
|
Approximation
|
3-5
English Language
|
Topic
|
No. of Questions
|
Reading Comprehension
|
8-10
|
Cloze Test (Topic: Artificial Intelligence)
|
3-5
|
Misspelt Words
|
3-5
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
3-5
|
Error Detection
|
2-4
|
Phrase Replacement
|
1-3
Also Read: ESIC SSO 2022: Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary