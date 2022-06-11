ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC SSO Phase-1 Written Exam. Candidates shared the difficulty level of the paper was Easy to Moderate. Check Detailed Exam Analysis here.

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up 93 vacancies of the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test.

In this article, we share the ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 for Phase-1 in detail for candidates to know the difficulty level, good attempts, and topics & questions asked in the exam.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event Date ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date 11th March 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 12th March 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 12th April 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date 17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam 11th June 2022 ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam To Be Announced

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests) No. of Ques. Max. Marks Duration Medium English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes Hindi & English Total 100 100

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Subject No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level Reasoning 35 27-29 Easy-Moderate Quantitative Aptitude 35 26-28 Easy-Moderate English Language 30 23-24 Easy-Moderate Total 100 76-81 Easy-Moderate

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Section-wise Topics & Questions Asked

Check the detailed ESIC SSO Exam Review: Section-wise topics and the number of questions asked in Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Reasoning

Puzzles & Seating Arrangements Questions:

a) Square Based Seating Arrangement (8 persons, 4-In & 4-Out)- 4 to 5 questions

b) Box-based puzzle with variable (7 boxes)- 5 questions

c) Designation-Based Puzzle- 5 questions

d) Year-based puzzle- 4 questions

e) Uncertain Seating Arrangement- 3 questions

Topic No. of Questions Puzzle and Seating Arrangement 20-23 Inequality 2-4 Coding-Decoding 2-4 Blood Relation 1-3 Number-based Pair Formation 1

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics No. of Questions Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Tabular, Caselet) 10-15 Arithmetic Word Problem 8-10 Wrong Number Series 3-5 Approximation 3-5

English Language

Topic No. of Questions Reading Comprehension 8-10 Cloze Test (Topic: Artificial Intelligence) 3-5 Misspelt Words 3-5 Sentence Rearrangement 3-5 Error Detection 2-4 Phrase Replacement 1-3

