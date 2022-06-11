ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Check Good Attempts, Difficulty Level, Questions Asked

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC SSO Phase-1 Written Exam. Candidates shared the difficulty level of the paper was Easy to Moderate. Check Detailed Exam Analysis here.

Updated: Jun 11, 2022 19:14 IST
ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) successfully conducted the ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam on 11th June 2022 for eligible Indian citizens for filling up 93 vacancies of the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the Phase-1 Prelims Exam, candidates were asked questions from English Language, Reasoning Ability, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Eligible candidates will undergo a three-tier selection process that includes a Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test. Only candidates who qualify for the Prelims will be called for the Mains and Computer Skills & Descriptive Test.

In this article, we share the ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 for Phase-1 in detail for candidates to know the difficulty level, good attempts, and topics & questions asked in the exam.

ESIC SSO 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

ESIC SSO 2022 Notification Release Date

11th March 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

12th March 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

12th April 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Admit Card Download Date

17th May 2022 till 11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-I Exam

11th June 2022

ESIC SSO 2022 Phase-II Exam

To Be Announced

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam Pattern

Phase 1: Preliminary Exam

Name of the Test (Objective Tests)

No. of Ques.

Max. Marks

Duration

Medium

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

English

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Hindi & English

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

Hindi & English

Total

100

100

 

 

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Overall Difficulty Level, Good Attempts

Subject

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Reasoning

35

27-29

Easy-Moderate

Quantitative Aptitude

35

26-28

Easy-Moderate

English Language

30

23-24

Easy-Moderate

Total

100

76-81

Easy-Moderate

ESIC SSO Exam Analysis 2022 (11th June 2022 All Shifts): Section-wise Topics & Questions Asked

Check the detailed ESIC SSO Exam Review: Section-wise topics and the number of questions asked in Reasoning, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Reasoning

Puzzles & Seating Arrangements Questions:

a) Square Based Seating Arrangement (8 persons, 4-In & 4-Out)- 4 to 5 questions

b) Box-based puzzle with variable (7 boxes)- 5 questions 

c) Designation-Based Puzzle- 5 questions

d) Year-based puzzle- 4 questions

e) Uncertain Seating Arrangement- 3 questions

Topic

No. of Questions

Puzzle and Seating Arrangement

20-23

Inequality

2-4

Coding-Decoding

2-4

Blood Relation

1-3

Number-based Pair Formation

1

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

No. of Questions

Data Interpretation (Bar Graph, Tabular, Caselet)

10-15

Arithmetic Word Problem

8-10

Wrong Number Series

3-5

Approximation

3-5

English Language

Topic

No. of Questions

Reading Comprehension

8-10

Cloze Test (Topic: Artificial Intelligence)

3-5

Misspelt Words

3-5

Sentence Rearrangement

3-5

Error Detection

2-4

Phrase Replacement

1-3

Also Read: ESIC SSO 2022: Eligibility, Selection Process, Syllabus & Exam Pattern, Salary

