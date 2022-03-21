ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims: Check Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims was held on 19th March 2022. Check ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected Cut-off: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam successfully on 19th March 2022. Of the 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates who appeared for the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase 2 on 30th April 2022. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam

19th March 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

 

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Expected Cut-off Marks

The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.

Category

Minimum Marks %

Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200

General (UR)

45%

90

OBC & EWS

40%

80

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS)

35%

70

PWD

30%

60

ESIC UDC Phase 1 Prelims Previous Year’s Cut-off Marks (2019)

Region 

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

PWD A

PWD B

PWD

C

PWD D&E

EXS

Andhra Pradesh

165

151

126

 —

127

85.5

 —

 —

 —

126.5

Bihar

165

122.5

123

163

155.5

105

63

 —

 —

138.5

Chhattisgarh

141

99.5

96

125.5

92

 —

80.5

 —

 —

88.5

Delhi D (M) D

148

111.5

109.5

117.5

97

146

96.5

66

102.5

74

Delhi HQRS

157.5

142

127.5

140.5

131.5

 —

65

84.5

 —

120

Delhi RO

169.5

147

114.5

155

149.5

80.5

63.5

140

123.5

135.5

Goa

156

 —

 —

140.5

141

 —

 —

 —

 —

126

Gujarat

161

151

118.5

145.5

135

68.5

93.5

110

64

105

Himachal Pradesh

150

112

 —

107

120.5

61.5

 —

 —

 —

122

J&K

151

 —

80.5

 —

 —

 —

 —

 —

 —

Jharkhand

168.5

114

124

 —

123

 —

 —

 —

 —

119.5

Karnataka

153.5

128.5

118

141

125

62

62.5

115

67.5

83

Kerala

167.5

118.5

 —

162.5

129

71.5

74

79.5

107.5

125.5

Madhya Pradesh

153

118.5

112

139.5

104

84.5

75.5

 —

 —

82

Maharashtra

161

151

126

150

133.5

118.5

63.5

122.5

92.5

111.5

North East Regions

158

117

132.5

129

99.5

 —

 —

 —

 —

73.5

Orissa

163.5

152

118.5

161

137.5

 —

62.5

 —

 —

148

Puducherry

155

126.5

 —

155

126

 —

 —

 —

 —

95

Punjab

169

131.5

 —

146.5

119.5

61

 —

63.5

 —

118

Rajasthan

164

135

141.5

151.5

145.5

69.5

80

101

142

125.5

Tamil Nadu

163.5

147

109.5

159.5

117

86.5

77.5

137.5

88

71.5

Telangana

163

146

136

152.5

139

 —

60.5

115.5

 —

103

Uttar Pradesh

162.5

132

 —

147

144

92.5

63

124.5

 —

143

Uttarakhand

163

 —

 —

123

131.5

82

 —

 —

 —

144

West Bengal

165

133

98

151

119.5

 —

88.5

114.5

76.5

128

What next after ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims will be called for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-2 Mains exam on 30th April 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination. Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained will not be considered for final merit.

Candidates who perform well in the Phase-2 Mains exam will proceed to Phase-3 Computer Skill Test. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase-II Main Examination.

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam Analysis (19th March Shift 1/2/3/4): Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Section-wise Exam Review

FAQ

Q1 What are the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Expected Cut-off marks?

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected Cut-off Category-wise: UR (90+), OBC/EWS (80+), SC/ST/EXS (70+), PWD (60+).

Q2 Where can I check ESIC UDC 2022 Phase Prelims Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks?

Read our article ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims: Check Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks for detailed state-wise cut-off marks for ESIC UDC Phase 1 Prelims 2019.

Q3 What was the overall difficulty level & good attempts in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Exam Analysis: Candidates shared overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

Q4 When will the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Result be released?

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Result is yet to be released. Region/State-wise Final Cut-off Marks will be updated after the release of the result.

Q5 Is there negative marking in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims?

Yes. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.
