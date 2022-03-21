ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims: Check Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims was held on 19th March 2022. Check ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks. The overall difficulty level was Easy to Moderate and they were able to make 78 to 86 overall good attempts.

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected Cut-off: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam successfully on 19th March 2022. Of the 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates who appeared for the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase 2 on 30th April 2022. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Expected Cut-off and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 Prelims Expected Cut-off Marks

The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination.

Category Minimum Marks % Minimum Qualifying Marks out of 200 General (UR) 45% 90 OBC & EWS 40% 80 SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen (EXS) 35% 70 PWD 30% 60

ESIC UDC Phase 1 Prelims Previous Year’s Cut-off Marks (2019)

Region UR SC ST OBC EWS PWD A PWD B PWD C PWD D&E EXS Andhra Pradesh 165 151 126 — 127 85.5 — — — 126.5 Bihar 165 122.5 123 163 155.5 105 63 — — 138.5 Chhattisgarh 141 99.5 96 125.5 92 — 80.5 — — 88.5 Delhi D (M) D 148 111.5 109.5 117.5 97 146 96.5 66 102.5 74 Delhi HQRS 157.5 142 127.5 140.5 131.5 — 65 84.5 — 120 Delhi RO 169.5 147 114.5 155 149.5 80.5 63.5 140 123.5 135.5 Goa 156 — — 140.5 141 — — — — 126 Gujarat 161 151 118.5 145.5 135 68.5 93.5 110 64 105 Himachal Pradesh 150 112 — 107 120.5 61.5 — — — 122 J&K 151 — 80.5 — — — — — — — Jharkhand 168.5 114 124 — 123 — — — — 119.5 Karnataka 153.5 128.5 118 141 125 62 62.5 115 67.5 83 Kerala 167.5 118.5 — 162.5 129 71.5 74 79.5 107.5 125.5 Madhya Pradesh 153 118.5 112 139.5 104 84.5 75.5 — — 82 Maharashtra 161 151 126 150 133.5 118.5 63.5 122.5 92.5 111.5 North East Regions 158 117 132.5 129 99.5 — — — — 73.5 Orissa 163.5 152 118.5 161 137.5 — 62.5 — — 148 Puducherry 155 126.5 — 155 126 — — — — 95 Punjab 169 131.5 — 146.5 119.5 61 — 63.5 — 118 Rajasthan 164 135 141.5 151.5 145.5 69.5 80 101 142 125.5 Tamil Nadu 163.5 147 109.5 159.5 117 86.5 77.5 137.5 88 71.5 Telangana 163 146 136 152.5 139 — 60.5 115.5 — 103 Uttar Pradesh 162.5 132 — 147 144 92.5 63 124.5 — 143 Uttarakhand 163 — — 123 131.5 82 — — — 144 West Bengal 165 133 98 151 119.5 — 88.5 114.5 76.5 128

What next after ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims will be called for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-2 Mains exam on 30th April 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination. Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained will not be considered for final merit.

Candidates who perform well in the Phase-2 Mains exam will proceed to Phase-3 Computer Skill Test. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase-II Main Examination.

