ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Result Out: Check UDC Final Cut-off Marks Region-wise and Category-wise for shortlisting to Phase-2 Main Exam.

Created On: Apr 14, 2022 13:42 IST
ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Final Cut-off Marks Region-wise & Category-wise

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Cut-off: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam successfully on 19th March 2022. For the post of UDC, total 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase 2 on 30th April 2022. ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Final Cut-off Marks along with list of shortlisted candidates and marks list has been released by ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates who appeared for the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Of the 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Final Cut-off Marks Region-wise & Category-wise.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

28th December 2021

Online Application Registration Start Date

15th January 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

15th February 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date

9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022

ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam

19th March 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam

30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No.

Name of the Test 

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

1

General Intelligence and Reasoning

25

50

1 hour
(60 minutes)

2

General Awareness

25

50

3

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

4

English Comprehension

25

50

Total

100

200

 

ESIC UDC 2022 Qualifying Marks (Category-wise) Official

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks out of Total 200 Marks

SC / ST (35%)

70

OBC / EWS (40%)

80

UR (45%)

90

PWD (30%)

60

Ex-Servicemen (35%)

70

ESIC UDC 2022 Final Cut-off Marks (Region-wise and Category-wise) Official

Region

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

PwBD- A

PwBD- B

PwBD- C

PwBD-

D&E

EX-SERVICEMEN

ANDHRA PRADESH

 

 

155.75

150.5

162.25

 

60.5

 

 

136.75

BIHAR

138

 

 

155.75

157

 

 

121.5

78

140.75

CHHATISGARH

146.75

 

 

148

157.25

 

71.25

 

 

116

DELHI

146

141.25

157

159

165

126.5

96

138.75

63.5

135

GOA

 

127.25

153

143.75

157

 

 

 

 

 

GUJARAT

149.75

132

149.5

148.75

155.75

105

69

129.5

66.25

115.75

HARYANA

128

 

140.25

140.25

153

75

64.5

109.25

94

120.75

HIMACHAL PRADESH

145.25

136.25

152.25

150.5

158.25

71.5

60

 

 

117.5

JAMMU & KASHMIR

127

 

140

 

152.5

 

 

 

 

 

JHARKHAND

 

 

 

 

154.5

 

 

 

 

 

KARNATAKA

144.5

140.75

155

152.5

161

131

62.25

132.5

76.5

117.5

KERALA

148.5

100.25

155.25

129.5

158.75

 

 

 

64.5

126.25

MADHYA PRADESH

154

133

156

157.25

161.5

117.5

65

 

100.5

117

MAHARASHTRA

151

138.75

153.5

151.5

159

140

110.5

141.75

73.25

112.5

NORTH EAST REGION

 

 

155.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ORISSA

144.75

134.75

158.5

154.5

162.25

 

 

128.5

 

142.5

PUDDUCHERRY

136.75

 

155

123.5

159.25

63.5

 

 

 

70.25

PUNJAB

140.25

 

145

151.5

159.5

 

69.75

 

84

112.75

RAJASTHAN

144.5

138.75

154.75

151

160.5

 

62

136

 

120.25

TAMILNADU

142.5

130

156.5

143.5

156.5

129.5

60

142

60.5

101

TELANGANA

155

 

155.75

150.75

157.5

 

65

 

 

110

UTTAR PRADESH

147.25

 

157.5

159.5

164.75

138.5

89

 

 

148

UTTARAKHAND

148.5

 

154.5

 

163.25

 

 

 

 

136.75

WEST BENGAL & SIKKIM

150.25

138.5

157.75

153.5

163.5

111

110.5

125.5

76

123.75

NOTE: The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination for the post of UDC is purely provisional. If at any stage it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase I Examination in violation of the instructions, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected.

What next after ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims will be called for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-2 Mains exam on 30th April 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination. Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained will not be considered for final merit.

Candidates who perform well in the Phase-2 Mains exam will proceed to Phase-3 Computer Skill Test. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase-II Main Examination.

Check ESIC UDC Prelims Result 2022 for the List of Candidates Shortlisted for UDC Phase-II Main Exam 2022

