ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Cut-off: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam successfully on 19th March 2022. For the post of UDC, total 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Exam. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase 2 on 30th April 2022. ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Final Cut-off Marks along with list of shortlisted candidates and marks list has been released by ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates who appeared for the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 were asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Of the 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Final Cut-off Marks Region-wise & Category-wise.

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Interested candidates should begin their preparation well in advance as the ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus is a lot to cover in a short margin. Let us first see the ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase I: Prelims Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of Questions Max. Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 50 1 hour

(60 minutes) 2 General Awareness 25 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 4 English Comprehension 25 50 Total 100 200

ESIC UDC 2022 Qualifying Marks (Category-wise) Official

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks out of Total 200 Marks SC / ST (35%) 70 OBC / EWS (40%) 80 UR (45%) 90 PWD (30%) 60 Ex-Servicemen (35%) 70

ESIC UDC 2022 Final Cut-off Marks (Region-wise and Category-wise) Official

Region SC ST OBC EWS UR PwBD- A PwBD- B PwBD- C PwBD- D&E EX-SERVICEMEN ANDHRA PRADESH 155.75 150.5 162.25 60.5 136.75 BIHAR 138 155.75 157 121.5 78 140.75 CHHATISGARH 146.75 148 157.25 71.25 116 DELHI 146 141.25 157 159 165 126.5 96 138.75 63.5 135 GOA 127.25 153 143.75 157 GUJARAT 149.75 132 149.5 148.75 155.75 105 69 129.5 66.25 115.75 HARYANA 128 140.25 140.25 153 75 64.5 109.25 94 120.75 HIMACHAL PRADESH 145.25 136.25 152.25 150.5 158.25 71.5 60 117.5 JAMMU & KASHMIR 127 140 152.5 JHARKHAND 154.5 KARNATAKA 144.5 140.75 155 152.5 161 131 62.25 132.5 76.5 117.5 KERALA 148.5 100.25 155.25 129.5 158.75 64.5 126.25 MADHYA PRADESH 154 133 156 157.25 161.5 117.5 65 100.5 117 MAHARASHTRA 151 138.75 153.5 151.5 159 140 110.5 141.75 73.25 112.5 NORTH EAST REGION 155.5 ORISSA 144.75 134.75 158.5 154.5 162.25 128.5 142.5 PUDDUCHERRY 136.75 155 123.5 159.25 63.5 70.25 PUNJAB 140.25 145 151.5 159.5 69.75 84 112.75 RAJASTHAN 144.5 138.75 154.75 151 160.5 62 136 120.25 TAMILNADU 142.5 130 156.5 143.5 156.5 129.5 60 142 60.5 101 TELANGANA 155 155.75 150.75 157.5 65 110 UTTAR PRADESH 147.25 157.5 159.5 164.75 138.5 89 148 UTTARAKHAND 148.5 154.5 163.25 136.75 WEST BENGAL & SIKKIM 150.25 138.5 157.75 153.5 163.5 111 110.5 125.5 76 123.75

NOTE: The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination for the post of UDC is purely provisional. If at any stage it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase I Examination in violation of the instructions, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected.

What next after ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims?

Candidates shortlisted in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims will be called for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-2 Mains exam on 30th April 2022. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-II in the ratio of 1:10 i.e. about 10 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase – I Preliminary Examination. Phase-1 Prelims exam was qualifying in nature and the marks obtained will not be considered for final merit.

Candidates who perform well in the Phase-2 Mains exam will proceed to Phase-3 Computer Skill Test. Candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III Computer Skill Test in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in each category on the basis of their performance in Phase-II Main Examination.

