FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF, Direct Link

FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026: The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun has released the answer key for the FRI Dehradun Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download and check the provisional answer key through the official FRI website. There are a total of 91 vacancies across various Group C posts including Technical Assistant, Library Information Assistant, Technician, Stenographer Grade II, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Forest Guard. The answer key allows candidates to check their responses with the official answers and calculate their estimated scores before the declaration of the final result. Candidates are advised to check the answer key and raise objections if any by August 18, 2026.

Candidates who participated in the FRI Dehradun examination can download the provisional answer key through the official website. The answer key contains the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. Candidates should keep their response sheet and question paper ready while checking the answers. Check the answer key in the table given below.

FRI Dehradun Group C Answer Key 2026 Click Here

FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The recruitment process is being conducted by the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, for various posts as notified in the official notification. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer while 0.33 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Check the details related to the FRI Group C Answer Key 2026 in the table given below.