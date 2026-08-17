FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF, Direct Link
FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026 has been released for the Group C recruitment examination. The provisional answer key is now available online for download. The objection window is open until August 18, 2026 allowing applicants to challenge any incorrect answers. Check all the key details in this article.
Key Points
- FRI Dehradun released the provisional answer key on August 17, 2026.
- Candidates can download the key and raise objections by August 18, 2026.
- The answer key is for 91 Group C vacancies in the FRI Dehradun Recruitment Exam.
FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026: The Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun has released the answer key for the FRI Dehradun Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download and check the provisional answer key through the official FRI website. There are a total of 91 vacancies across various Group C posts including Technical Assistant, Library Information Assistant, Technician, Stenographer Grade II, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Forest Guard. The answer key allows candidates to check their responses with the official answers and calculate their estimated scores before the declaration of the final result. Candidates are advised to check the answer key and raise objections if any by August 18, 2026.
FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026 Download Link
Candidates who participated in the FRI Dehradun examination can download the provisional answer key through the official website. The answer key contains the correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. Candidates should keep their response sheet and question paper ready while checking the answers. Check the answer key in the table given below.
|
FRI Dehradun Group C Answer Key 2026
FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The recruitment process is being conducted by the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, for various posts as notified in the official notification. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer while 0.33 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Check the details related to the FRI Group C Answer Key 2026 in the table given below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun
|
Exam Name
|
FRI Dehradun Recruitment Examination 2026
|
Advt No
|
1/FRI/GC/2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
91
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
August 17, 2026
|
Mode of Answer Key
|
Online
|
Last Date to Raise Objections
|
August 18, 2026
|
Official Website
|
friexam.in
Steps to Download FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026-
-
Visit the official FRI website at friexam.in.
-
Click on the link that states FRI Dehradun Answer Key 2026.
-
The answer key PDF will appear on the screen.
-
Download the PDF and check the answers that you have made in the response sheet.
-
Calculate your estimated score according to the prescribed marking scheme.
-
Save the answer key PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.